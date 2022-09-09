“I want to make a difference – I want to make meaningful changes in the community around me,” shares Nurul Azwa Rodzi. She is the CEO of Selangor Youth Community, also known as SAY Community, a non-profit organisation aiming to create a community of youth, for youth, and by the youth themselves. The effort aligns with Raja Muda of Selangor’s vision for his state to be a vibrant and dynamic youth community. SAY Community aspires to provide an avenue to connect Selangor youth to development opportunities, including persons with disabilities.

“We realised many facilities exist for youths, but young people are not engaging them. Through grassroots engagement, we knew we needed to develop an empowerment platform to change things,” Nurul Azwa explains. “I could talk for hours about our various initiatives, but to simplify, I will say we have a 10-year roadmap to create global champions from Selangor.”

One of SAY Community’s featured programmes is SAY ASPIRE, led by Nurul Azwa. It is a business expansion programme for export-ready companies to penetrate the overseas market through business development and export strategy with the final goal of producing global champions and magnifying the social impact.

“We realised there was a gap in programmes to help scale-up entrepreneurs, and Malaysia is a small market. Entrepreneurial growth shouldn’t be stuck here when the world is so big,” she says. Successful cohorts from programmes like SAY Lead and SAY ASPIRE return to nurture the next generation of youths, creating a sustainable ecosystem of talent and expertise.

Nurul Azwa also helms Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (YRMS), which offers assistance to youths between 18 to 29 years of age. The foundation aims to nurture the hidden skills and talents of those youth not academically inclined through counselling services and professional training and offers basic financial aid through scholarships. It is the first and only foundation of its kind in the nation.