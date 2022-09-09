A true advocate of the motto “Living life to the fullest”, Racheal Tan has dedicated her career to curating a line of wellness products that are championed by the local scientific community and trusted by consumers. With options across a wide demographic, everyone can benefit from a dose or two of Wellous.

“My goal was to be the pioneer, to create, and to be a trendsetter in this sphere, instead of simply following a path that has always been there,” Racheal divulges.

Coming from a family that runs a food business, Racheal is more than aware of the importance of consuming the right food. “My childhood is what inspired me to venture into not just food, but functional food that can actually bring health benefits and potentially prolong your life,” she shares.

Despite the stigma that she faced in the early years of Wellous, Racheal says that nothing beats results. “Once our users realise that it actually works, they return to us and our credibility just soars.” Now, Wellous is available in 10 countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

With this huge success, Racheal is keen to give back. Loyal customers can look forward to a community-driven programme, as well as a rewards programme. “We will also be launching the Wellous Foundation, where we donate a portion of our earnings to orphanages and those in need. As a company that promotes wellness, we want to spread happiness to the people around us too,” she enthuses.

Speaking more on the future of Wellous, Racheal is excited to explore collaborations with brands and academia to further establish the brand’s status.