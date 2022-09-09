Raymond Tham is the executive chef, co-founder and co-owner of three restaurants: Skillet@163, Beta KL and the newly-opened Burnt & Co. “I wanted to become a chef and own a restaurant since I was six years old, and it never changed. Cooking is my passion, my hobby, and now my career. I enjoy exploring everything about the F&B industry,” Raymond explains.

He credits learning foundational lessons in the kitchen from his mother and grandmother. “One of the reasons that they taught me to cook was to make sure I would not get homesick if I could cook something familiar while studying overseas.” Despite Raymond’s interest in cooking, his mother was initially hesitant to support him, worried a career in food would sentence her son to a life of working hard for long hours through festive seasons.

“I studied hotel management after completing my bachelor’s degree in business in the UK before receiving a scholarship to pursue culinary arts in London,” Raymond says. He graduated from the oldest culinary college in Westminster Kingsway London, founded by Auguste Escoffier and César Ritz.

Raymond returned to Malaysia 14 years ago, eager to share his experiences with a new generation by lecturing at UOW Malaysia KDU University College. In 2015, he joined friends in establishing Skillet@163 with a Euro-inspired menu, followed by Beta KL in 2018 with a focus on modern Malaysian cuisine. “We want to portray Malaysian food in a new light and break the stereotype that all Malaysians know is street food,” Raymond explains.

It pleases him to shock and awe tourists and ambassadors alike with unique ingredients, like Sarawakian dabai nuts. “We have more than just street food to put our nation on the world map. My team and I are committed to continuing to explore unique Malaysian ingredients to give everyone a fresh perspective.”