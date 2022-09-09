He may only be in his early 30s, but Roy Lim Jun Hao brings a wealth of knowledge to his current role as the Chief Marketing Officer of TOGL Technology Sdn. Bhd. “Since our start-up in 2017, we have been committed to developing a comprehensive and growing sustainability ecosystem,” he says of the company he co-founded, whose flagship product, a social media app called Yippi, provides individuals and small-medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (SMEs) with end-to-end e-commerce platform solutions.

“We will continue to move forward and provide a one-stop solution for small and medium-sized enterprises while giving young creators better platforms and opportunities to start their own businesses and develop more sources of income,” he adds.

Over the past six years, Yippi has evolved into a super-app with millions of users. The app, which incorporates T-Resonance Technology (T-RT) to provide users with a healthier life, combines the potency of social media messaging and an integrated Martech ecosystem to help local SMBs and SMEs establish their sales enablement. Its latest feature is Yipps Wanted, a loyalty programme that Roy has been handling since its inception in 2021.

In the company, part of Roy’s responsibilities are the overall strategy and budget of its marketing plan, internal and external brand planning, and advertising strategy. Outside of it, he can be found handling various investments and partnerships, as well as managing his own restaurants and businesses.

Roy has previous experience as a marketing executive in various industries, including food and beverage, advertisement, telecommunication, information technology, and apparel. In 2014, he became the director of MBIT Engineering Sdn. Bhd., a company he started which handled the business of designing and planning fiber connectivity for GPON FTTx projects.