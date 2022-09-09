Sasha Tan Mei Xuan

Previously the founder of the successful beauty platform Favful, Sasha is now venturing into the healthy foods industry with her new cereal business: C.riously.

The serial entrepreneur started her first business at age 21 and shows no signs of slowing down. This latest venture is close to her heart and personal goals, as she came up with the idea while sourcing for a healthier cereal option that was not loaded with sugars and chemicals in order to improve her own health.

As a resilient and thorough entrepreneur, she spent a year on research and development and market research for C.riously, in order to ensure that the product is suited for all dietary needs, including diabetics and vegans.

She says, “As a busy individual, I don’t have time to cook in the morning, so I tend to choose cereal as my breakfast. However, I realised that most of the options out there are not really healthy even though they’re marketed as such. Therefore, when transitioning out from Favful, I thought that I should build something that I feel is important for my own health that could benefit other people as well.”

Sasha is bringing all the learning and expertise she gained from her previous brand to this new venture. She explains, “I started my entrepreneurship journey very young and grew a lot along the way. Favful helped me see a different scope in the business as I learned the A to Z of start-up life, from monetisation to mergers and acquisitions to growth.”