As someone who grew up in a family of creatives, Shamaine Othman was exposed to the world of entertainment from a young age. It’s really no surprise then that she is now a multifaceted individual whose job titles include writer, actress, director, producer, and stand-up comedian. Almost a decade ago, she took a leap of faith and left her full-time job of six years to focus on writing for “The Disko Baldi Show”. “That’s how I started as a TV writer,” she shares, “and around the same time, I started doing stand-up comedy.”

From testing stand-up materials at Time Out Open Mic, she progressed to doing live shows with comedy queen Joanne Kam. One of these, “The POMPuan Show”, was held in celebration of International Women’s Day and revolved around female empowerment. The topic is in line with Shamaine’s focus: to use comedy as a platform to raise awareness on issues that plague women in today’s society, especially the ones in Malaysia. She aims to highlight more female-centric themes not only through her stand-up shows but also projects that she will helm under Cinematic Sdn. Bhd.

She reveals that she has slowly been taking over the company that was founded by her father Othman Hafsham, whose oeuvre includes helming the popular TV sitcom “Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu” and starring in the web series “Keluarga Baha Don”. Having spent most of her childhood on set, watching her father direct and produce numerous shows, it is only natural that she follows in his footsteps. She most likely won’t take long to acclimatise to the corporate role, since she did hold jobs such as Account Executive and Communications Executive prior to plunging headfirst into comedy.

Hoping to see more female comedians take the stage in Malaysia, she encourages women to not be afraid to give comedy a try. However, she reminds them to stay true to themselves and not try to project a false identity that they are uncomfortable with. “Don’t sacrifice your femininity to fit in. Be proud of your femininity. Trust yourself, your persona, and your material.”