While at their previous jobs Soh Yong Zhi specialised in Japanese cuisine and his Eat and Cook co-owner Lee Zhe Xi in French, the pair now pivots to local cuisine and looks for a way to incorporate more of Malaysia’s multicultural taste in their restaurant’s menu.

Yong, as the young chef goes by, says, “We want to introduce Malaysian cuisine to our foreign customers because we don’t want people to think that Malaysian food is just very heavy and creamy. We do have nice flavour pairings based on herbs and spices.” He additionally states that with Malaysia being a melting pot of different cultures, this allows for a greater variety of local and fusion recipes.

Finding inspiration from the authenticity of Japanese and French cuisines, which he believes owe their immense global popularity due to how deeply rooted in culture and traditions both cuisines are, Yong wants Malaysian dishes to be celebrated for their cultural roots too. With him born in Taiping and fellow chef Lee hailing from Teluk Intan, they try to include as much Perak flavour in their cooking as they can, while also dipping into other local cultures for a more diverse offering.

“Remember your roots, understand your flavours, and know your direction. Always believe in your own palate and skills,” he advises aspiring chefs, sharing his recipe for finding success at such a young age. Apt advice from a man who, in his mid-20s, co-owns the first ever Malaysian restaurant to win the American Express One to Watch Award. Eat and Cook was named the 2022 recipient of the said award by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants earlier this year.