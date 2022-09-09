Having been raised by an Indonesian domestic worker, who has remained in her family’s employment for approximately two decades now, it is second nature to Sophia Aliza Jamal to regard migrant domestic workers as worthy of dignified, safe and humane work. Unfortunately, not every household shares her belief in humane treatment of domestic workers.

She discovered the harrowing truth in her late teens, and in trying to seek better treatment for them, she became acquainted with Zenna Law and Elaine Sim, who shared her passion and mission for improving the employment experiences of domestic workers. Together, the triolaunchedPinkcollar Employment Agency in 2019.

Sophia left her full-time job at Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, to focus on the agency, which promotes ethical recruitment and fair labour practices for migrant workers. Her background in anti-human trafficking and anti-modern slavery, which she became exposed to during her time as a student abroad, provided her with the experience and knowledge to run the agency efficiently and effectively.

Currently serving as Pinkcollar’s Chief Operating Officer, Sophia has plans to expand its services to migrant workers from other sectors, other than just domestic ones. “We’re on a mission to help migrant workers from all sectors and various source countries find safe and dignified work abroad so that they can improve their livelihoods,” she states. Most recently, Pinkcollar was awarded a grant of USD200,000 (approximately RM890,000) from the Global Fund to end Modern Slavery, which will greatly support Pinkcollar’s growth and expansion plans.