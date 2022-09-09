If you’ve heard “PrettyGirlBop” on the radio, then you’ve probably heard of SYA. The Malaysian rapper, whose full name is Nur Batrisya Mohammad Nazri, is the first Southeast Asian female artist to sign with American multinational record label Def Jam’s Southeast Asian arm in 2020. “It all happened when I posted a freestyle rap video online and it surprisingly got viral,” says SYA.

She may be a petite lass, but SYA’s personality is strong and confident. It’s no wonder her songs revolve around the message of female empowerment and breaking the mould of a stereotypical woman.

Her interest in music was sparked when her father introduced her to Michael Jackson and Britney Spears. “That’s the funny part, I grew up with Pop, how did I end up doing Hip Hop and R&B?,” ponders SYA. “I think I chose those specific genres because they fit my personality better. It’s very outspoken but it’s also spontaneous, and sometimes also unorthodox. It’s such a simple beat to Hip Hop and, at the same time, there is so much to say.”

Just as she was about to blow up the local music scene the world went into lockdown, but that didn’t damper her young spirit. “When the pandemic happened right after I was signed, it was like the biggest plot twist of my life,” shares SYA. “I guess I took that as the time to really start making music as an artist.”

Despite the bump in the road, SYA’s talents continued growing and getting her noticed. In just her first year as a signed artist, she was chosen to perform for luxury brand Coach’s virtual concert.

With the freedom to go out now, SYA is looking forward to performing at more shows and letting her star truly shine. “It’s exciting. When we meet people in real life, we get to trade different stories. We trade sound and influences, and that’s what makes it fun and interesting.”