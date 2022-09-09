Vicky Tan is the other complement that makes up the co-founding pair of GuruLab, a data-driven online learning start-up run by passionate and qualified educators that enables students to learn more effectively.

Her passion for education started at a young age when she used to tutor during the school holidays. After completing her MSc in Education at Oxford University, she decided to set up Veritas Academy, an English learning academy with the goal to bridge the gap between secondary and higher education.

“While I was a teacher and Managing Partner of Veritas Academy, I realised that a lot of students struggled with learning English, which led to limited job opportunities in the future. I knew back then that education is the space that I have always wanted to build a career in, with an aim to solve problems, because of the pain points that students and parents are facing today. With this in mind, I continued exploring ideas in EdTech, which eventually led to GuruLab.”

As Vicky had also worked in business strategy and venture capital in a previous role, she was able to apply this knowledge to set up GuruLab and raise funding, combined with her passion for education and what she believes English Learning should be all about.

She says, “Data is really important because when you have a lot of students, it’s hard to keep track of what they can master based on a one-size-fits-all approach. GuruLab provides actionable insights for student engagement, which then improves outcomes for students and teachers.”