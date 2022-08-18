15 top-rated water-resistant mascaras that will stay on in high humidity

When it comes to waterproof makeup, nothing is as important as finding a tried and true waterproof mascara. One false move and you may be stuck with panda eyes without even realising it.

In Malaysia, when the heat soars and the humidity stifles, that creates the perfect condition for smudging your eyeliners and mascara. That innocent scratch around the eye might cost you your flawless eye makeup, and after all that finessing, it’s simply unacceptable.

While waterproof and water-resistant mascaras are tough to clean out, this also means that they stay put pretty much throughout the day. And if that’s one less thing to touch up throughout the day, we say the cleansing fuss is worth it. Plus, at this point, aren’t we already practising double cleansing?

Before we head into the best waterproof and water-resistant mascaras, let’s take a look at the difference between those two categories.

Is water-resistant mascara the same as waterproof?

It may seem that these two terms are used almost interchangeably, but there is a subtle difference. The main gap is the amount of water exposure that the mascara (or anything, really) can handle.

Water-resistant mascara, at some point, will run. Waterproof mascara, on the other hand, can survive extreme humidity, rain, and heat — pretty much anything Malaysian weather has to contend against it.

Sure, it may sound like the obvious choice is to go with waterproof mascara, but do not discount a water-resistant one. On most days, where you might be spending most of the time indoors and in a controlled climate, you probably just need a water-resistant mascara. That should do the trick in terms of keeping smudges at bay.

However, say there’s a chance of rain, or if you’re expecting to be outside for an extensive amount of time, amp up the security with a waterproof formula. That way, you can take on the day absolutely carefree. There’s an added bonus to using this option too: waterproof mascaras tend to hold a curl pretty well — and if you are born with lashes that naturally succumb to gravity, these are going to be your best friends.

Keep reading to discover the best mascaras that are waterproof or water-resistant.

15 water-resistant and waterproof mascaras that will survive this Malaysian heat and humidity:

Featured and hero images credit: Glow by Auric/Instagram