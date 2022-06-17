20 of the best Malaysian makeup artists for a picture-perfect bridal make up

Your wedding day is an occasion where you spare no expense. For your wedding makeup look, check out these top Malaysian makeup artists for the ultimate touch.

From the dress to the venue, each avenue has been decided with meticulous care — including the photographers — so it goes without saying that these are the makeup artists to check out before your big day to create incredible makeup looks that would last the entire affair.

The makeup artists that make this list have some serious portfolios for you to peruse, having done editorial shoots to applying makeup for socialites and celebrity clients like Aina Abdul and Brunei’s Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah. They also have their strong suits and individual styles, so be sure to study their works beforehand, and go for the ones that best suit your needs and preferences.

Our last tip before we go into the list is to make sure you contact them way ahead, as these MUAs are some of the most coveted ones in town.

These are the top make-up artists in Malaysia to book for your bridal make-up in 2022: