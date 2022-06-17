20 of the best Malaysian makeup artists for a picture-perfect bridal make up

Your wedding day is an occasion where you spare no expense. For your wedding makeup look, check out these top Malaysian makeup artists for the ultimate touch.
From the dress to the venue, each avenue has been decided with meticulous care — including the photographers — so it goes without saying that these are the makeup artists to check out before your big day to create incredible makeup looks that would last the entire affair.
The makeup artists that make this list have some serious portfolios for you to peruse, having done editorial shoots to applying makeup for socialites and celebrity clients like Aina Abdul and Brunei’s Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah. They also have their strong suits and individual styles, so be sure to study their works beforehand, and go for the ones that best suit your needs and preferences.
Our last tip before we go into the list is to make sure you contact them way ahead, as these MUAs are some of the most coveted ones in town.
These are the top make-up artists in Malaysia to book for your bridal make-up in 2022:
At the top of our list is a makeup artist that can do it all. You’ve probably seen her hosting, teaching makeup lessons, and even doing hair on some occasions. If you’re big on having your face done in a more natural way, then she is the one to go to.
Browse her work here.
Not only is Joy Chong a professional bridal makeup artist, but she’s also a calligraphy artist — so you know she will ace that winged eyeliner for you on your most important day. Spending most of her time perfecting the skin, her bridal looks always have a gentle and airy finish.
While Noriana herself gives off a totally fierce vibe, her bridal makeup looks are very delicate and feminine. From working on brand campaigns to creating content for her own social media platforms, Noriana can help you pull off any look you have in mind.
Browse her work here.
If you’re aiming for a sultry, smokey look, no one does it better than Ady Razak.
The maestro has also put his touch on some famous faces, including Malaysian songstress Yuna and model Fyza Kadir. His signature looks? The #expensivelookbyadyrazak.
Browse his work here.
A favourite of the Brunei royal family, Irene Adam is the makeup artist to book if you want a flawless makeup look on your wedding day. Business moguls and honorary women also admire her work, and perhaps the most high-ranking of all, even Brunei’s Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah.
Browse her work here.
Not only can Mafarikha ace your makeup look on your wedding day, this MUA might even serenade the happy couple as she also sings — and is available for live performance bookings. Although most of her makeup artistry content has been archived, there are still a few available for you to check out.
Browse her work here.
Here is the king of bridal makeup: Syedewa himself. If you’re looking to fully transform into a glowing goddess or achieve a fresh-faced wedding makeup, Syedewa has got the range for it. He also owns his eponymous lipstick line and has the uncanny capabilities to whip up a lip shade to complement each skin tone perfectly.
A master of airbrush makeup, Caryn Lee will make any bride feel like the belle of the ball once she’s done dolling her up. Not only that, the technique also plays well for photography, so you can count on looking equally smooth in-person and on-screen.
At Blush Beauty Beyond, you’re getting not one, but two makeup experts to choose from. Just like Ardana, the couple Hanujah and Dinesh host bridal makeup classes across the region for those who are interested in the craft. If crisp lip lines and sharp contours are your go-to, check them out.
Quite frankly, Khir Khalid needs no introduction. Having been a favourite amongst celebrities like Dayang Nurfaizah and Ameera Khan, he has also put his magic touch on some major royal nuptials, such as this Selangor royal, YM Tengku Alana Iman Shahirah, as seen here.
Want that effortless, fresh-faced look? You’ve found the makeup artist for you. Shiyo’s touch always results in a perfectly diffused eye look coupled with a pleasing shade for the lips that doesn’t pull too much attention away from the face. In fact, some of the best looks singer Daiyan Trisha has rocked are from Shiyo’s artistry.
Of course, we have to include KF Bong, who has done makeup for Prestige Malaysia’s cover featuring Datin Sri Joanne. From editorial to full red carpet glam, he sure can work his magic — including on your wedding day.
When it comes to bringing out a bride’s natural beauty, Najeeb Azami is a maestro. The makeup artist has dolled up some of the most high-profile individuals in the country, from Scha Alyahya and Aina Abdul, to models such as Nia Atasha and Batrisyia.
Soft, yet impactful, Shallee’s bridal makeup looks often accentuate the bride’s facial features. Just like Christina, Shallee also does hair, from vintage curls to classy low buns. Whether you’re looking for an MUA for a pre-wedding shoot (or any shoot really), this founder of Take Makeover Studio can do the job.
Dayang Nurfaizah, Deborah Henry, and Thanuja Ananthan — these are only some of the big names that Sheng Saw has worked with in recent years. If you long for that red carpet-ready finish, then you have found the bridal makeup artist for you.
Usha Sevi Ganeshwaran does it all, from teaching makeup classes, to attending to bridal clients for both their hair and makeup needs for the day. Her portfolio mainly consists of Indian bridal makeup, so expect sultry and smokey eye looks from this professional MUA.
An owner of eponymous beauty brand Syed Faizal Beauty, the makeup artist’s Instagram is filled with stunning brides donning bridal makeup looks of different intensities. Seen here is Syed Faizal’s magical touch on Thamarai R Pillai for her Nalunggu ceremony, where he executes his go-to smizing eyes technique.
For deep-skinned beauties, Vicky Muniandi is the makeup artist you’re going to want by your side on your wedding day. Not only will he have your skin glisten majestically on the day, but he will also make your eyes the centre of attention.
Featured and hero images credits: Unsplash