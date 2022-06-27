21 masks for tresses that need the frizzy hair treatment

Your hair is essentially your crown, and like other treasures, it must be handled with delicate care. If you’re fond of experimenting with many hairstyles and colours, then it is that much more important to nurture your locks. Here are 21 hair masks to bring your hair back to life.

If you’re already incorporating a conditioner in your hair care routine, wonderful. But when it comes to hair that has been through it all, the occasional hair mask is necessary to keep your tresses from issues like frizziness, colour fades, and worst of all, breakage.

With the right hair mask, all that will be kept at bay, and your hair will thank you for it. If you’re looking for the bare basics conditioner, try out the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt, which is not only a fail-safe option but also doubles as a body moisturiser and makeup remover. However, if you’re in the market for some more technologically advanced formulas, brands like Olaplex and Christophe Robin create some of the most effective ones in the market.

Healthy hair is always the best to style and colour. Even after one use, you can feel the difference, and your hair will look like you’ve just stepped out of the salon. Whether your hair is fine, thick, coloured, or coiled, keep reading for the best hair mask for damaged, dry hair that’s perfect for you.

Plus, while you let the mask do its job for 10 to 20 minutes, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to take some me-time and include some other self-care steps like putting on a face mask or giving yourself a quick massage. That way, by the time you rinse off the hair mask, you’ll not only have gorgeous hair but you will also feel way better after taking a well-deserved break.

Here are 21 of the best hair masks that will revive dry and damaged hair:

Hero and featured images credit: Unsplash