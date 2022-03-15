5 black eyeliners to recreate Julia Fox’s iconic look from PFW

It’s time to add the kajal liners back into the rotation — Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, the Uncut Gems star has brought on an era of smudged liners. And while the rest of the internet has been wrapped up with why Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up, we’re zeroing in on the eyeliners that have what it takes to recreate this grunge smokey eye look she donned at the Paris Fashion Week.

Before we discover the eyeliners to recreate this Black Swan-esque liner look, let’s talk about the artist behind all this. Directed by none other than Hollywood’s most-revered makeup artists Pat McGrath, and executed by Daniel Kolaric, Fox’s piercing eyes are framed by a swath of black, commanding the attention of fashion week’s attendees and shutterbugs alike. One could even argue that this look stole the show, but we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Of course, with the maestro herself behind the artistic vision, Fox is wearing a fully Pat McGrath Labs makeup look — from base to lips. The entirety of the Sublime Perfection base products needs no introduction. The trio of items were some of the most sought-after products since their release, and so are her lip products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal)

While you may have found Pat McGrath Labs’ magnificent palettes to be absolute must-haves from the British dame’s makeup collection, many have overlooked the quality of her PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil. However, it’s safe to say that the Uncut Gems star has successfully turned the world’s attention to this hidden treasure.

Here are 10 best black eyeliners to get to recreate Julia Fox’s look from Paris Fashion Week