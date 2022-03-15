5 black eyeliners to recreate Julia Fox’s iconic look from PFW

It’s time to add the kajal liners back into the rotation — Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, the Uncut Gems star has brought on an era of smudged liners. And while the rest of the internet has been wrapped up with why Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up, we’re zeroing in on the eyeliners that have what it takes to recreate this grunge smokey eye look she donned at the Paris Fashion Week.
Before we discover the eyeliners to recreate this Black Swan-esque liner look, let’s talk about the artist behind all this. Directed by none other than Hollywood’s most-revered makeup artists Pat McGrath, and executed by Daniel Kolaric, Fox’s piercing eyes are framed by a swath of black, commanding the attention of fashion week’s attendees and shutterbugs alike. One could even argue that this look stole the show, but we’ll let you be the judge of that.
Of course, with the maestro herself behind the artistic vision, Fox is wearing a fully Pat McGrath Labs makeup look — from base to lips. The entirety of the Sublime Perfection base products needs no introduction. The trio of items were some of the most sought-after products since their release, and so are her lip products.
While you may have found Pat McGrath Labs’ magnificent palettes to be absolute must-haves from the British dame’s makeup collection, many have overlooked the quality of her PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil. However, it’s safe to say that the Uncut Gems star has successfully turned the world’s attention to this hidden treasure.
Here are 10 best black eyeliners to get to recreate Julia Fox’s look from Paris Fashion Week
Now that we all know which exact eyeliner was used to achieve this look, your best shot at replicating it is by securing this eye pencil. Packaged in a stunning box, this sleek and unassuming gel pencil packs a serious punch. While the rich and saturated pigment might cause you to err on the side of caution, know that the formulation allows you to tease the product into the effect you want before it sets into place. Ophthalmologist-tested, this pencil is also safe for contact lens wearers.
If you’re looking for extreme longevity and endurance, this Make Up For Ever liner is the way to go. According to this article in Allure, Make Up For Ever’s range of cosmetic products are the preferred choice for synchronised swimmers. If the formula can withstand all that pool water, it’s surely can last on dry land. Complete with a sharpener at the other end of the pencil, the Aqua Resist Eye Liner can create the sharpest of lines for you to achieve that straight-edged shape around the crease of the eye.
From lining the waterline to creating an eye base, this liner can do it all — and all without feathering or fading throughout the day. At the end of the day, this Natasha Denona Macro Tech Eye Crayon will wash away easily, with no harsh rubbing and tugging necessary. For this Julia Fox dramatic eye look, you’re going to want a liner that glides over the fragile areas of the eyes smoothly, and this eyeliner should do the trick.
This eyeliner has been the go-to for makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. Encased in a pencil format, this eyeliner boasts a gel-like consistency to give off an impactful shade of black without dragging over the eyelids. With 16 shades to choose from, and with matte and shimmer textures available, choose between the shades Via Veneto, Gran Via, or Night Porter to rock this glam eye look, or take your pick of other shades and give this look a personal touch.
While Fenty Beauty has an array of cult-favourite products (like the Pro Filt’r Foundation and the pressed powder version) the eyeliners are often overlooked. Similar to the NARS, this offers 20 options for you to play around with. Arriving in glitter and matte finishes, take the shades Cuz I’m Black or Black Card to replicate Julia Fox’s New York Fashion Week look or take any of the bright tones for a major spring/summer vibe.
Featured image credit: @danielkolaricmakeup/Instagram