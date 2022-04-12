5 heavenly new perfumes to shop for this Hari Raya

This spring and summer seasons, shelf your woody and spicy perfumes away and make way for these new fragrances that are making their entrance to the market. From decadent gourmand flourishes to darker and more enigmatic perfumes, check out our curation of the latest perfumes.

While florals for spring immediately take many of us to a scene in The Devil Wears Prada, this floral arrangement of ours will give you a different perspective on the matter. While the floral perfumes can sometimes result in an overdose of sweetness, the individual notes under the floral scent family play well with notes of other groups. When crafted well, it can even result in a unique scent experience.

Here, you’ll see what happens when the petals interplay with woods and citruses, the animalic and the gourmand. These fragrances not only bend the very definition of floral perfumes, but they also prove to be suitable for any gender.

Come Hari Raya, you’ll find that these one-of-a-kind fragrances will make you stand out in the crowd. Whether you’re in the mood to gift this to close family and friends or add these to your personal perfume stash, it would be a hit.

These are some new perfumes to add to your rotation: