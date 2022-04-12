5 heavenly new perfumes to shop for this Hari Raya

This spring and summer seasons, shelf your woody and spicy perfumes away and make way for these new fragrances that are making their entrance to the market. From decadent gourmand flourishes to darker and more enigmatic perfumes, check out our curation of the latest perfumes.
While florals for spring immediately take many of us to a scene in The Devil Wears Prada, this floral arrangement of ours will give you a different perspective on the matter. While the floral perfumes can sometimes result in an overdose of sweetness, the individual notes under the floral scent family play well with notes of other groups. When crafted well, it can even result in a unique scent experience.
Here, you’ll see what happens when the petals interplay with woods and citruses, the animalic and the gourmand. These fragrances not only bend the very definition of floral perfumes, but they also prove to be suitable for any gender.
Come Hari Raya, you’ll find that these one-of-a-kind fragrances will make you stand out in the crowd. Whether you’re in the mood to gift this to close family and friends or add these to your personal perfume stash, it would be a hit.
These are some new perfumes to add to your rotation:
The latest perfume to enter the crowd is Bvlgari’s Rose Goldea Blossom Delight Eau de Toilette. Perfect for the springtime, the sparkling scent is expertly blended by one of the world’s most renowned perfumer, Alberto Morillas. This time around, the nose has concocted a fragrance that is composed of cedar wood and musks as its base, peony and rosebuds at its heart, and lily of the valley and grapefruit to top it all off.
Made to be displayed, the pastel-tinted flacon features the Maison’s fashion touch: a mother-of-pearl Serpenti collier which coils delicately around the bottle’s neck.
Though this perfume has been out for a while now, we feel that an official introduction is necessary. If florals are really not your cup of tea no matter the season, check out Maison Francis Kurkdjian‘s 2016 creation. This year, the seductive juice arrives with a matching candle to scent you abode with.
Blended with a violet accord, damascena rose essence which hails from Bulgaria, rose absolute from Turkey, natural oud from Laos, Benzoin from Siam, amber, vanilla accord, this long-lasting Eau de Parfum is beloved by all genders and is perfect for nights out on the town.
Crafted by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, this Louis Vuitton fruity concoction is inspired by its namesake, Los Angeles. An ode to the city, the dreamy tint of the flacon transports you to the sunset skyline of the West Coast. Just like the city, the fragrance is bursting with zest. Notes of lemon, blood orange, red mandarin, bergamot and lime swirl together to create an almost-effervescent effect, while sandalwood, tiare flowers and musk anchor the perfume for a voluptuous flourish.
The bottle is refillable in stores equipped with a perfume fountain.
For the lovers of the Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum, make space on your dresser for what’s about to be your new favourite. This bold creation takes cue from Marc Jacob’s personal mantra: “I am perfect as I am” — just like the 2020 fragrance. Whilst the previous scent is fruity and green, this new take features a gourmand element thanks to the indulgent golden roasted almonds note.
Besides the juice itself, the bottle is very much adored, with Marc Jacobs himself collaborating on this elegant flacon. The mis-matched charms are recoloured in shades of gold, silver, black, white and yellow (with a dash of red) to mark the intensity of this flanker.
Florals aren’t just meant to be a light and bright fragrance family. On the contrary, it can take a dark turn, thus resulting in a more tempting scent. Case in point: Frédéric Malle’s newly launched Rose Tennerre, previously known as Une Rose.
The cult classic fragrance sees the blend of two traditionally opposite notes: rose and truffle. On one hand, the floral hints at a more feminine elegance, while on the other, Perigord’s truffle’s earthy animalic notes are destined for masculine fragrances. Now, the two worlds combine to result in an enigmatic bouquet that’s both sparkling and dark.
Featured and hero images credit: Pexels