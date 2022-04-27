5 tips to keep your Raya makeup lasting all day long

With one week more to go, it’s time to have your Hari Raya game plan ready. From scouring social media for inspiration to heading to the mall to replenish your favourites, we have some tips to ensure your Raya makeup look stays as fresh at the end of the day as it does upon first application.

The heat and humidity in Malaysia cause makeup to wear off in an inelegant manner. This presents a challenge to even the best of beauty lovers. However, while it sounds utterly daunting, it’s not impossible to keep your makeup looking fresh all day, come rain or shine.

With the right combination of products and techniques, your Raya makeup look will not only survive the Raya feasting and gallivanting — it will remain camera-ready come dinner time as well.

Here’s how to keep your Raya makeup looking great throughout the day:

Prep with hydration

Here’s a tip that even the best makeup artist will give you: start with a good base. Your face is a canvas, and for products to lay on and blend beautifully, hydration is key. For this big day, skip your actives — that’s right, no vitamin C and retinol here — and focus on only keeping the skin well-moisturised and hydrated.

Not only does it plump up the skin, but it also juices up the skin, ensuring that your Raya makeup will not crack and settle throughout the day, giving it more flexibility for all the smiles and laughter.

Brushes over sponges

While we all have a preference between brushes and sponges, this is a situation made for brushes to tackle. Thin layers are still the goal for this instance, but brushes will achieve it without taking away coverage or adding unwanted humidity to the skin. The trick is to start with a small amount of product, then work up to the coverage you’re looking for, as opposed to caking on one thick layer.

And when it comes to choosing the right brush, opt for duo-fibre bristles. The black, denser bristles work the product into the base, while the softer white ones buff seamlessly to create a smooth finish.

Skip the glowy foundation

Yes, we know that glowy skin is all the rage right now, and that dewy foundations have come far from the oily mess they used to be back then. However, matte foundations are known to provide long wear and full coverage with thinner layers — even under strenuous conditions.

For drier skin types, all that hydration from the first tip should come in handy to protect your makeup look from dry flakes or settling into fine lines. If you’re adamant about securing that healthy sheen (because who doesn’t) now is the perfect time to go the faux glow route and pull out your favourite powder highlighters.

Powder every layer in between

Speaking of powders, this technique has been exploding all over TikTok, and believe it or not, it absolutely works wonders. When we say powder between each layer, we really mean that. Lay down the first coat of powder after your skincare has fully absorbed into the skin, before primer. Smooth on your favourite primer, and powder again. After that, apply your foundation and concealer, and seal that in with a final dusting of powder. Not only will it make your Raya makeup look last way longer, but it also results in an airbrushed finish.

Setting spray

As a final step to seal in the base, a setting spray is key. Once the final layer of powder has been applied, a light mist of setting spray will cement (quite literally) your Raya makeup look down. To achieve the long-lasting effect, you will need to reach for makeup setting sprays that are specifically targeting long wear — so, no, your favourite skincare mists might not do the trick here.

Remember to be on the lookout for the occasional unwanted droplets that can leave a pockmarked stain. To counter situations like this, dab the droplet with tissue paper or use a sponge to blend it away.

Lipsticks both liquid and bullet

Once you make it indoors, the face masks are coming off so you can enjoy the traditional delicacies. With most of it being slick with oil, it’s a recipe for a lipstick meltdown. Unless you’re planning on skipping the feasts, a reliable lip colour is the way to go.

For a longer, full-colour impact, opt for the matte liquid lipstick route. However, if you’re not opposed to reapplication, a bullet lip colour will probably be the easiest to maintain, as reapplication will not cause products to bunch up.

Powders for touch-ups on the go

Finally, the last key to securing your Hari Raya makeup is to be ready for the occasional touch-ups. Even with the best products and applications, the heat and humidity of the country will get to you. To restore your look to its glory, powders will be your best bet.

Translucent powder works best for instances such as this, but for those of us with oily skin, consider a powder foundation as pigments typically vanishes with wear. Otherwise, a pressed powder of any kind shall do the trick.

Featured and hero images credit: Pexels