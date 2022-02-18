6 top beauty TikTokers that are worth the follow

No matter your niche — be it makeup, skincare, or perfume — these are the creators to scroll to for the best tips and inspiration on beauty TikTok. While some have spent years creating content before TikTok, others made what then seemed an uncharted territory their own.

In its early days, many brands were apprehensive about the app. However, it soon became clear that there’s more to TikTok than just dancing and lip-synching. You can stumble onto delightful videos that will put a smile on your face, and even find beauty tips and tricks you can incorporate into your routine.

Now, “how many hours do you spend in a day on the app?” is a question that many of us are fairly reluctant to answer. No judgement here. In a world where almost everything demands our undivided attention, TikTok videos have been collectively determined as the go-to format for both information and entertainment.

So let’s make those minutes (or hours) count. Here are some of the best beauty TikTok creators.

1. Dr. Shah (@dermdoctor) Followers: 13M

If you are ever looking for skincare advice that’s actually backed by science, this is the beauty TikTok profile to check out. Filled with quick doses of skincare factoids and suggestions, this dermatology resident shares just about anything that can be related to the skin’s health. Some days, he might reveal the key to a healthy complexion, and on other occasions, he would share his reaction to some of the gnarliest skin issues — along with explanatory details, of course.

When it comes to skincare, especially when it comes to ingredients such as retinols and acids, it might be best to turn to a creator with real-life credentials.

2. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylanogueira) Followers: 10.2M

Mikayla’s videos have totalled more than 600 million likes on TikTok, and it’s no surprise, really. Her daily uploads typically consist of product reviews of the most buzzed items online or her personal favourites, or the latest makeup tricks (like Bella Hadid’s jaw highlighting technique). Other times you will catch her in front of the camera with beauty’s biggest names such as Selena Gomez of Rare Beauty, or pro makeup artist to the stars, Mario Dedivanovic.

Those of you who are fair complexioned may have found your champion. You can rely on Mikayla to dish out base products that will match your skin tone perfectly, as well as colour cosmetics that complement it.

3. Madeline Ford (@madelineaford) Followers: 1.6M

Although redheadedness is only attributed to about two to four per cent of the human population, we’re not discounting the fact that there might be a few peppered here in Malaysia. Madeline Ford is an actress and a model by profession, but over on her TikTok account, she shares beauty finds that are tailored for redheads. At the moment, she’s on the hunt for the best mascara to match her auburn tresses, and we’re sure many others are joining the search.

4. Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla) Followers: 1.4M

The first thing you’d notice on Stephanie’s page is her bio, which states “no edits, no filters, just glam”. A true beauty lover, she tries just about anything, from drugstore staples that have had their heyday back in the 90s, to the latest and most luxurious of releases. Otherwise, she would be looking into celebrity looks, and share the latest beauty secrets — such as Adele’s favourite black liquid liner, and the Duchess of Sussex’s signature neutral lip colour.

If you have trouble with uneven complexion or rosacea, give Stephanie a follow as she shares her ways of taking out the redness.

5. Cassandra Bankson (@cassandrabankson) Followers: 353K

Here we have medical aesthetician Cassandra, who uploads videos on TikTok informing the masses of what latest products and gizmos of the skincare world that are worth the splurge. On other videos, you might catch her sharing her opinion of beauty procedures, or tearing down dangerous myths that have taken over the internet like this one.

With a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to back her claims, hers is the word you would want to take into consideration — especially when another viral skincare product enters the fray.

6. Monika Cioch (@monika_cioch) Followers: 53.9K

This lady is no stranger to the fragheads of TikTok. From uncovering perfumes that royals favour, and what fragrances are all the rage in Hollywood, Monika shares quick, bite-sized perfume suggestions over on her platform, providing even alternatives for the eaux de parfum that have taken over the internet, and therefore, sold out nearly everywhere.

There is absolutely no situation where Monika cannot find a fragrance for — she’s got a list of recommendations for even those dreary work from home days.

Main image credit: Photo by cottonbro from Pexels