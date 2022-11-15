7 limited-edition beauty gift sets for Christmas 2022

The season of gifting is nigh, and it’s time to kick it into high gear when it comes to Christmas shopping. For the beauty lovers and skincare mavens in your life, these are the seven best items or sets that will make excellent Christmas gifts.

For Christmas 2022, beauty brands are arriving with eye-catching limited edition holiday collections and sizeable bundle deals that can easily be split up for all your family and friends.

Some brands, like Hourglass, are even bumping up the feel-good factor by donating a portion of their profits to benefit non-profit organisations. In Hourglass’s case, five percent will go to the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.