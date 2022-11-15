7 limited-edition beauty gift sets for Christmas 2022

The season of gifting is nigh, and it’s time to kick it into high gear when it comes to Christmas shopping. For the beauty lovers and skincare mavens in your life, these are the seven best items or sets that will make excellent Christmas gifts.
For Christmas 2022, beauty brands are arriving with eye-catching limited edition holiday collections and sizeable bundle deals that can easily be split up for all your family and friends.
Some brands, like Hourglass, are even bumping up the feel-good factor by donating a portion of their profits to benefit non-profit organisations. In Hourglass’s case, five percent will go to the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.
From acclaimed global brands to newcomers, these are our top picks for your beauty Christmas gift shopping:
RM 420
This three-piece regimen is going to boost your skin’s hydration in one fell swoop. Perfect for sampling Dr Dennis Gross’s skincare offerings, this bundle includes the much-loved Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, and a full-sized Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion. Suitable for both morning and evening routines, the trio of items are going to work for any skincare lover – including those with sensitive skin.
RM 150
Newcomer Ultra Violette also comes with a set of three, but this time, it’s going to have all your sun care needs. Each item in this bundle features an SPF50+ and hydrating ingredients. This set arrives with a miniature Queen Screen (a luminising sun serum that’s quickly become our top favourites), a miniature Extreme Screen, and a Sheen Screen lip sunscreen in the limited edition shade Bite. Perfect for anyone and everyone—especially travellers—this set will be an instant hit.
For the ultimate bang for your buck, turn your attention to Lancôme’s Holiday 2022 exclusives. While they have several gift sets slated for this year, the best one is definitely the Beauty Box Set. A curated compendium of Lancôme’s best beauty and skincare products, the bundle features five full-size products: the Advanced Génifique serum, UV Expert Aqua Gel SPF 50, L’Absolu Rouge Matte lipstick, L’Absolu Rouge Cream lipstick and an exclusive Holiday 2022 Maxi eyeshadow palette. Make someone’s day by gifting them this entire set, or split the goodies between friends and family.
Shop the bundle at all Lancôme boutiques, departmental stores, or at the site.
You can always count on brands to create fresh new olfactory experiences come holiday season. At L’Occitane, they have concocted three new fragrances for your all-time favourite L’Occitane goodies. But our favourite is the Shea Golden Latte range, which tinges the items in a creamy and warm scent. From a soothing nail cuticle oil to a fun shower foam, each piece in the collection will make someone’s Christmas all the more cosy thanks to the wonderful perfume.
Shop the collection at L’Occitane stores or at the site.
The Dyson Airwrap is still at the forefront of hair styling, and we’re totally here for it. The ultimate Christmas gift, it’s going to take a lot to top a Dyson Airwrap. Not only is this gizmo super convenient, but the hair styler is also engineered to protect the hair.
This is also the latest iteration of the Airwrap, and this version allows its users to skip the constant swapping of attachments every time they want to change the direction of airflow. The limited edition Vinca Blue & Rose also adds a nice exclusive spin to this much-loved hair styler.
Shop the new colourway at Dyson Demo stores or at the site.
RM 110
If you’re scratching your head over what to get for your loved ones this year, the Laneige Mini Lip Sleeping Mask Set is a surefire way to please anyone. An unparalleled overnight lip treatment, the product will plump and hydrate the lips in a single use. A little truly does go a long way, so the miniature is actually an ideal size (compared to the full size at 20g).
The Holiday set will give its receiver a taste of the berry-, grapefruit-, and apple lime-flavoured lip treatments. While there is no limited edition flavour this time around, it makes it all the more convenient for them to repurchase their favourite once they are done with these.
RM 420
Each year, fans of Hourglass patiently await the unveiling of the annual limited edition Ambient Lighting Edit palettes. This time around, two variants arrive on Malaysian shores. While the Elephant Palette is already out of stock, the Butterfly Palette is still available. Mostly suitable for light to medium skin tones, the Butterfly Palette features three new powders: two blushes and one strobe powder.
If you (or someone you know) have yet to try any Hourglass face powder products, these limited-edition palettes give you several different types to sample in one go.
Featured image credit: Hourglass Cosmetics; Hero image credit: Ultra Violette