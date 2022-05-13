Achieve ageless beauty with Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum EX

Through decades of research and testing on the Korean Ginseng, Sulwhasoo has successfully created anti-aging products that make up the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing range. The brand continues to prove its tenacity in taking on new challenges and innovating lives through its Sulwhasoo Heritage & Science Centre (SHSC).

Instilling its belief that beauty is diverse, Sulwhasoo understands that the foundation of timeless beauty comprises the core elements of “healthy beauty”. Natural and healthy beauty grows and moves with time with radiant gracefulness. Sulwhasoo represents Korean holistic skincare and, with the new formulation that highlights Korean Ginseng, timeless wisdom and ageless beauty.

For a long time, Asian Ginseng has been known for its unrivalled anti-aging properties. SHSC subsequently discovered the most potent quality substances in Korean Ginseng. Known to improve the immune system and overall health, it has achieved recognition as an “Oriental Treasure”. With its ginseng research starting internally in the 1960s, Sulwhasoo has succeeded in creating a formulation that includes holistic ingredients and modern technology. This powerful substance found in ginseng has proven to amplify skin benefits in terms of anti-aging.

The new Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum EX contains powerful Active Beauty Ginsenoside Ginsenomics™ – an upgrade to its 2018 predecessor, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum. Through latest findings and 50 years of research, Sulwhasoo has created a formulation that promises better absorption of Ginsenomics™.

Ginsenomics™ is an Active Beauty Ginsenoside produced by condensing a rare type of Saponin (1g extracted from 1,000g of Ginseng) which is 6,000 times more concentrated, skin look firmer and more resilient than ever. Proven to stimulate elasticity on irritated skin, Ginsenomics™ works to take care of signs in aging. The new Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum EX contains 100,000 Ginsenomics™ capsules (patented technology), which improves the skin’s resilience up to eight times faster compared to the previous formula. Ginsenomics™ offers a triple resilience boosting effect that replenishes and fortifies skin, and increases its vitality. With just seven days of in-vitro human testing, results denoted a 10.2% increase in skin density and a 1.9% improvement in skin elasticity, with wrinkles reduced by 18.6%.

Upon application, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum EX boasts a highly concentrated texture that melts into the skin, leaving a refreshing and subtle scent of Ginseng flowers. When used together with the complete Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing range, this helps boost skin with renewed vitality. For the ultimate dual resilience care, pair the new Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum with the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX (launched in September 2021). Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques/counters and www.sulwhasoo.my

This story was first published in Prestige Malaysia’s Women of Power issue. To read it along with the May 2022 issue, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.