Aesop and Rick Owens collaborate on limited-edition aesthetic collection

Fashion designer Rick Owens puts a unique touch to this new limited-edition Aesop collaboration that spans candles and a travel kit with body and hair care products, as well as a fragrance.

Having long admired each other’s aesthetics, the two brilliant minds have united in a desire for serenity, simplicity and sleek, considered design. Owens has been a longtime admirer of the Australian skincare brand. “I am not sure if it was my body responding positively to the alchemy of the unguents they produce or my head responding to the quiet and gentle aesthetics of their ethos as a company, but Aesop’s balms represented a soothing mood that I wanted to continue seamlessly throughout my home life and my travel life,” he says.

His dreams have manifested in a collection worthy of any minimalist’s home. The specially created Stoic fragrance takes centrestage in an eau de toilette, included in a travel kit. The scent created in partnership with Barnabé Fillion features spicy notes of black pepper and coriander seed, an ode to the radical Rick Owens spirit, while frankincense and woody notes echo the calm of a signature Aesop concoction. The scent can be applied on the accompanying 10 porous ceramic beads to be worn as a bracelet like a soothing amulet, placed in a travel bag or by your bedside.

The kit also includes some of Owens’ favourite formulations, such as the Coriander Seed Body Cleanser, Resolute Hydrating Body Balm, Classic Shampoo and Classic Conditioner. It’s enrobed in a jersey wrap, created from certified organic cotton, that also features a co-branded dual grosgrain strip, a signature of Owens’ designs.

Another standout of the collection is the Stoic Aromatique candle – available in three sizes of 65g, 240g or 300g – which adhere to the same principles of Owens’ furniture collection. The futuristic and the ancient merge with the vessel’s design, taking inspiration from sculptures of Constantin Brancusi and Dadaist Hans Arp.

The collection is now available at Aesop.

The article was first published on Prestige Singapore.