When it comes to maintaining that youthful skin, it doesn’t come easy unless you have the right products at hand.

We’re pretty sure you’ve heard of the term ‘skin ageing’. Sagging, dullness, wrinkles and fine lines are just some of the most common signs of ageing faced by both women and men. As you age, your skin and its cells get weaker. These cells are the ones that produce collagen to give you that plump and smooth-looking texture you see. Without healthy cells, skin lacks the energy to constantly rejuvenate itself to give you glowing, youthful skin.

Here comes a tough question: Do you know that your skin starts ageing as soon as you stop growing? One of the biggest misconceptions about anti-ageing products is that you only need to use them once you hit a certain age. False! Skin ageing is natural process that’s caused by both internal and external factors. Growing old mainly contributes to skin ageing, but not taking precautions like wearing sunscreen before heading out or living an unhealthy lifestyle speeds up the process. This is what we called premature ageing and it happens to even the best of us.

Starting with an efficient premature ageing routine is the best way to conquer those signs. belif Youth Creator – Age Knockdown range has all the essentials you need to maintain that youthful complexion. The range focuses on building the skin’s basic strength, amping up its resilience to fight against external aggressions that may come your way. There are four main pillars that your skin needs in order to maintain that youthfulness: moisture, renewal, elasticity and protection. And every single product in this range is able to provide all of the above so you can have peace of mind.

Next up is a more ‘mature’ series. As you grow older, the skin evolves, which simple means its priorities and needs could be entirely different from what you were used to. belif Prime Infusion range is best suit for people who have mature and sensitive skin. It’s more fragile and more irritable than any other skin type, but yet it requires effective, highly concentrated yet non-irritating ingredients to show results. belif’s key formula, the Napiers formula is introduced by the brand that holds more than 150 years of experience in traditional herbal processing methods.

Mountain Daisy was picked to be the hero ingredient of this delicate range. It is chosen for its purifying, skin regenerating and wound healing properties that is very much needed for mature and sensitive skin. As the Mountain Daisy is a very uncommon ingredient, it is treated carefully throughout the entire formulation process. Each of them is carefully handpicked one by one, then dried in the shade. To further increase its youthful effects, the Mountain Daisy is soaked in nectar instead of oil in a dedicated 72-hour-long traditional herbal extraction.

Visit belif's official website for more info. The belif Age Knockdown and Prime Infusion range is available at selected THE FACE SHOP stores or online and ZALORA.

This article originally appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.