For the love of a good facial (and a couple of hours dedicated to skincare and relaxation), we share our favourite treatment for plumper, brighter, and hydrated skin.

While we tend to think of fine lines and wrinkles to do with ageing, loss of volume also takes place over the years. That youthful bounce of your skin slowly starts to sag, and all layers from the surface of the bone, the fat around the muscles and the skin itself lose volume. It’s a natural aspect of ageing, and while we’re firm (no pun intended) believers of ageing gracefully vs anti-ageing, we do love skincare. And the occasional facial that has you feeling like a brand new person after.

Without meaning to scare you, here’s a little more on the skin’s ageing: gravity and the loss of volume over the years causes the skin, muscle and connective tissues to droop, which is why folds in places there weren’t before become more prominent over years. Hello, double chin.

Ageing isn’t the only culprit here. Stress can lead to loss of collagen and elastin in the skin too, as can an unhealthy diet, poor sleep hygiene, and excessive sun exposure. These factors manifest into oxidative stress and wear us down from the inside out. In this case, when you feel good, you look good.

Bring a little (more) luxury to your grooming with our favourite volumising facial at AsterSpring, called Volumizing Face Therapy. We love that results are immediate, making it the perfect prelude to a big event, like a Christmas party or red carpet.

In your arsenal, courtesy of AsterSpring, are trained beauticians and tech you wouldn’t believe. To start with, the treatment includes cleansing, exfoliation, and extraction to get the gunk out from pores. Next, the beautician uses a machine from Europe to naturally stimulate collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production.

The key component of this facial is the double encapsulation technology from Korea, merging AsterSpring’s Volumizing String with its Volumizing Face Serum and Face Booster. Our favourite part, however, is the facial, scalp and shoulder massages that feel like a dream — quite literally, lulls you to dreamland. The treatment wraps up with a double masque, and layers of toner, stem cell serum, moisturiser and SPF.

And now for the fun part, the results. According to AsterSpring, the Volumizing Face Therapy boosts hydration up to 241%, reduces the depth of wrinkles and fine lines up to 80%, and brightens up to 39%. While we can’t back up these claims for certain, we can confirm that our skin glows and looks plumper, while facial contours appear tighter and more defined, in just a single session.

AsterSpring’s Volumizing Face Therapy is now available in Malaysia at all AsterSpring and AsterSpring Signature centres.

(All images by AsterSpring)