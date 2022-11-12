10 autumn-inspired nail art ideas to try this November 2022

We may not have autumn in Malaysia but we’re embracing the idea of fall this month and going for warm hues, soft colourways, and more gentle nail art ideas this November. As we slowly ease into the last few weeks of the year, we want our manicure to withstand all the hosting, feasting, and celebrating we will be doing.
Whether you prefer minimal designs, or bigger and bolder details, here are some of our top picks for nail art ideas this November that were inspired by autumn colours and themes.
10 nail art ideas inspired by the autumn season to try this November
A French manicure, but make it fall appropriate
Checks and swirls are very in this season
Neutral French manicure with a toasty twist
Funky swirls
Matte nails in cosy brown
Get preppy with it
For those who prefer the trippy route
Between minimalist and maximalist
Tortoise shell tips
Don’t get green with envy this season, but do paint your nails this shade.
(Hero and featured image credit: @phoebesummernails)
This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore