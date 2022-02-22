Why bamboo extract is becoming a key ingredient in K-Beauty products

In Malaysia and several other countries around the world, there’s no doubt that Korean skincare has taken over the beauty industry by storm.

Sheet masks are already ubiquitous in the Asian market, thanks to the influence of beauty brands. Before hyaluronic acid became the hottest new beauty ingredient, it was already a beauty mainstay in other countries. So, what’s the next beauty craze in K-Beauty that may become the ultimate beauty must-have? Bamboo extract!

Bamboo is a key must-have ingredient in K-Beauty

This must-have ingredient has been used in traditional Asian medicine for centuries to cure irritated and dull skin. This anti-aging skincare ingredient increases collagen production, which diminishes with age. Bamboo extract is not only an excellent hair, skin, and nail nutrient, but it is also a nourishing skincare ingredient. Bamboo water is commonly included in many toners and hydrating products in Korea. What is bamboo water, exactly? It’s essentially diluted bamboo extract combined with other nourishing ingredients to create an ultra-nourishing formula.

Benefits of bamboo in skincare

Bamboo is becoming a key ingredient in skincare products, especially in the K-beauty range of its benefits. The following are the skin benefits that bamboo provides:

Strengthens the skin

It may provide perfect strength and firmness to the skin, making it ideal for acne-prone skin. Acne causes havoc on the skin’s outermost layer, which protects it from bacteria and pollution. This ingredient improves this barrier and repairs the outer layer, thus making it easier to fight acne.

Makes skin radiant and supple

This ingredient is said to be high in silica, which gives your skin a healthy glow. It is also claimed to offer hydration benefits. Furthermore, silica generates collagen, which results in firmer skin and a youthful bounce. When used on a regular basis, a product containing bamboo can make the skin smoother and suppler.

Clears impurities from the skin

It has purifying and detoxifying powers. As a result, it aids in the removal of impurities from the skin.

Protects from free radicals

Bamboo extract is a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from free radical damage. It also reduces fine lines and keeps the skin smooth and moisturised.

It’s super hydrating

Mineral-rich bamboo sap is known for being very hydrating, which makes it a great addition to any skincare routine.

Rich in many essential compounds

This is also rich in many essential compounds, like amino acids and flavonoids, which are packed with antioxidants that protect skin from oxidative stress. This is an important component of the ingredient because it shields skin from damaging UV rays that will not only prematurely age skin but also irritate acne-prone skin, making it look worse.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.