Shake off your hangover with these 12 beauty and wellness rituals

We’re inching closer to the New Year and while we’re on a super slowed-down version, COVID-19 won’t stop us from partying, even if that’s at home or in an intimate setting. This joyous season feels like a relief, filled with semi-socialising, late nights, cocktails, and food. For a thoroughly enjoyable New Year’s it’s time to get to know the best hangover cures.

But, like ghosts of hangover past, these indulgences won’t take it easy on your skin or body. So, as a professional beauty and skincare enthusiast, I’m recommending eight beauty and wellness hangover cures that might just bring you, your skin, and your body back to life.

These are the best hangover cures that actually work

1. Electrolytes

While not a beauty ritual, it’s the number one thing you want to do the next morning. Alcohol and excess sugars cause severe dehydration and inflammation, leading to sickness, bloating, and a collection of toxins. In order to detox, hydrate yourself. Along with sipping on lemon water, you can get an intense hydration boost with a glass of electrolytes. Oh, and quick tip, avoid tea and coffee right after a heavy night of indulgence. In case you can’t get access to electrolytes, a fresh glass of coconut water is a great alternative.

shop teami hydrate electrolyte drink mix

2. Moisturise

Yup, nothing like the good ol’ moisturiser. Slather your face with a hydrating moisture mask. It’s simple, but does the trick, for your skin at least.

shop laneige water sleeping mask

3. Roll away the pain

We’re talking about ice rollers. A heavy night can be tough on your lymphatic drainage system and there’s major heat built-up in your body. So, an ice cold roller will refresh your skin and flush out some toxins. Follow up your moisturiser ritual with a little bit of this. And don’t stop there. Roll your entire body, using a foam roller to ease away pain and aid circulation. If you don’t have an ice roller, use ice cubes, and if you don’t have a foam roller, you can try easy yoga stretches.

shop Omorovicza cooling derma-globes

shop kitsch ice facial roller

4. Avoid greasy food

While it may seem like a great idea the morning after, you might want to save those cravings for another day. Eating heavy and greasy food isn’t the best way to deal with a hangover. In fact, your body breaks down heavy food and ethanol through the same process, so you’re only adding more stress to your metabolic system. This means more fat storage, more puffiness. Instead, opt for light foods, soups, veggies, and smoothies.

If you want to aid this process further, you can take a vitamin and antioxidant supplement the night before. It will keep a bad hangover at bay by helping your liver detox. This can also help you avoid bloating and skin issues the next day.

5. Rest

Seriously, you need it. You’ve just put your body through the wringer and now it needs time to recuperate. So, sleep on time the day after a party and don’t push yourself. While you’re at it, treat your skin and hair (they really need it) by resting on a silk pillowcase. While your skin is in rage mode, this may just help calm it down a little.

6. Massages

Take the rolling one step further and book yourself a massage in advance. You can book one right now. They come home with candles, and a spa bed, and provide super safe and professional services (mask and face shield in tow). Ease those headaches and get the fluid circulation going again, as the oils hydrate you from the outside in.

7. Aromatherapy

This isn’t just hocus pocus. It’s time to pull out that diffuser and humidify some peppermint or lavender oil through the room. For starters, the cooler months can get dry, so this will get a little humidity going. Plus, these essential oils are known to curb nausea, headaches, and fatigue. In fact, double them up and mix them with your massage oil for added effect. Make sure your essential oils are pure and therapeutic-grade.

shop neom wellbeing pod mini essential oil diffuser

shop all earth's finest essential oil set

8. Get Some O2

Take a walk, and get some fresh air. This will get your metabolism, skin, hair, and everything back on the road to recovery, and much faster than you think. Now, I would say some things in life are free, but pure air isn’t one of them. Unfortunately, thanks to the climate crisis, you may need a little help from the machine. Just plug it in, get a light exercise going, and breathe!

shop Dyson purifier cool formaldehyde air purifier

9. Amp up the antioxidants

When we drink too much, our liver works long hours to eliminate toxins from our systems. This is when antioxidants should come in handy. The role of antioxidants is to eliminate toxins from your body so that it can function properly. If you know you’re about to have a big night out, it’s worthwhile boosting your antioxidant intake to help your body detoxify and cleanse. We want to get as much alcohol out of our systems as fast as possible to avoid feeling like we’ve been hit by a bus!

10. Take an Epsom salt bath

Continue to hydrate yourself with water throughout the day, and treat yourself to a bath with two cups of Epsom salts, which contain magnesium. Allow your body to relax and wash away the toxins from the night before, as well as absorb magnesium, which will relieve aches and pains.

11. Ginger, turmeric & lemon tonic

This zingy tonic may be ideal if you have an upset stomach with nausea or vomiting. Ginger will relax your stomach, lemon will cleanse and detoxify your body, and turmeric will reduce inflammation and discomfort – perfect for reviving you after a long night! If you don’t have the ingredients on hand, try a stomach-calming supplement and probiotics instead.

12. Slurp on some chicken or bone broth

Contrary to common belief, our bodies need a specific quantity of sodium and other electrolytes to function properly. Drinking some chicken or bone broth (not the low sodium varieties) may help you rehydrate and replenish what you’ve lost. Broth, according to experts, is also soothing on the stomach when you don’t have much of an appetite.

All images: Courtesy brands/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.