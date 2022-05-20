Beauty Buys: 6 new beauty products that made it on our radar in May 2022

Discover which new beauty products will be made to the best-loved list in May 2022, from sunscreen to toothpaste tabs.
Each month, more and more beauty and wellness goods enter the market, and it can get confusing whenever you’re out shopping for your vanity table. Don’t worry, we’ve you covered. These curated items will totally make for a great skin (and teeth!) day.
Beauty lovers are in for a treat this month. Our curated guide includes tried-and-true beauty favourites ranging from sunscreen to moisturiser and makeup palettes. It’s time to give your locks major TLC with Olaplex’s latest Nourishing Hair Serum. Protect the skin in the sun with Japanese sun care brand, Anessa’s smooth and silky Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk. If you’re planning to save space in your toiletries bag with travelling back on the agenda, consider adding Lush’s toothpaste tabs. Check out Clinique’s Moisture Surge Hydro-Infused lotion and Clarins’ Extra-Firming Day and Night Cream to achieve that plump and glowing skin. With concerts back in full swing in 2022, elevate your best makeup looks with the help of Norvina’s electrifying high-pigmented shades. Trust us; you definitely want to add these coveted products to the cart.
Discover our favourite beauty product in May 2022:
Hero and featured image credit: Olaplex
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Established in 1992, Anessa is known for its innovative suncare technology. The non-sticky Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk is created with super hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, rosehip, green tea extract and potentilla erecta root extract. Suitable for those living in a tropical climate, the sunscreen works perfectly against water and sweat while offering long-lasting protection of SPF 50+. It’s reef and ocean-safe too.
Pamper your locks with Olaplex’s newest No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing serum. The leave-in serum is suitable for all hair types and is formulated with the brand’s hero bond-building technology – sodium hyaluronate and red algae extract – to help smooth, protect, and prevent the hair from breakage. Apply a small amount to damp or towel-dried hair and comb the product through each strand or section. Lastly, leave it to air-dry or blow-dry for a smooth finish.
Check out Lush’s travel-friendly toothpaste tabs if you’re planning a trip soon. There are four types: Boom!, Dirty, Refresher and Tastes Like. Boom! is perfect if you want to achieve crystal white teeth. Thanks to the charcoal content and good stain removal capacity, Boom! also tastes like a fizzy soda. For something refreshing, consider Dirty for its spearmint flavour with a herbal touch, while Refresher offers a playful way to cleanse the palette with its candy-like taste and look. Lastly, Sparkle is excellent for those who crave a sweet yet citrusy taste. All you need is to nibble the toothpaste tab before brushing your teeth.
Elevate your beauty routine with Clarins’ new Extra-Firming Day and Night Cream. In time, our skin will experience a loss of its firmness and elasticity due to the thinning of the epidermis and collagen loss. Thanks to the critical ingredients of kangaroo flower and organic mitracarpus, the power duo helps fight the appearance of saggy skin and enhances collagen while firming the skin. The formula also includes a sweet camellia and rose scent for that fresh feeling with every application.
Bid goodbye to dry skin and say hello to dewy skin with Clinique’s new moisture surge hydro-infused lotion. Packed with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera bio-ferment, the formula helps boost hydration and retain moisture. The oil-free moisturiser helps create its water source to rehydrate itself. In three seconds, your skin will experience soothing properties and maintain hydration on the skin for 24 hours after every application.
With concerts back in full swing, it’s time to elevate your makeup looks with the coveted Norvina Pro Pigment Vol. 6. Bold and captivating, the palette includes 25 highly-pigmented pressed powders filled with rainbow-inspired shades and shimmer finishes. Be adventurous and try applying the vivid shades as a blush and highlighter – we suggest shades A5, B2 and B3 as a blusher. Spray your brush with a setting spray after picking up the product for a long-lasting glow.