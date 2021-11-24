Get in on the festive fun with one of these luxurious boxes. Here’s our pick of the very best beauty Advent calendars for 2021.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or gift the lucky beauty-lover in your life, a package full of everything from lippies and balms to perfume and more makes for the perfect way to count down the days to Christmas — here are the most enticing ones available to buy online and delivered to Malaysia.

The best beauty Advent calendars for Christmas 2021:

ASOS

Listen, we love ASOS – and its beauty Advent calendars! This year’s Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar features 24 products and a bonus branded tote bag, with 15 full-sized items and 9 minis from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Clinique, Dr Jart and Estee Lauder. From hair care to makeup and skincare, this Advent calendar is ideal for someone who’s looking to try out products from a few different brands. And it’s guaranteed to make each day a real surprise, as long as you don’t peek ahead!

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

By Terry

In a giant lustrous diamond-shaped box, BY TERRY’s limited-edition Christmas Advent calendar is filled with 14 makeup must-haves and 10 skincare essentials, including mini- and full-sized versions of everything from lipsticks to liquid bronzers, kohl, eyeshadow sticks, creams, brushes, mascara and more. We’re tempted to keep this one for ourselves…

The Jewel Fantasy Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

Clarins

For the skin and body care aficionado in your life! This year’s beauty Advent calendar from Clarins features 24 products that range from face and body care to makeup items, including body tonics and scrubs, rich moisturisers, cleansing oils and balms, micellar waters and more.

The 24 Days of Beauty Surprises Advent Calendar is available to purchase online now, and will be available to purchase in-store from 1 November, 2021.

SHOP HERE

Dior

Dior’s holiday Advent calendar features miniature limited-edition and bestselling products from the house’s beauty, skincare and fragrance brands — a gorgeous collection of 24 luxurious items including one exclusive Dior 30 Montaigne candle. This one is for the most bougie person in your life — we won’t tell anyone if it’s you!

The Dior Advent Calendar is available to purchase online now, and in-store from 1 November, 2021.

SHOP HERE

diptyque

Surprise your loved ones with Diptyque’s limited edition set. The advent calendar contains 25 products from the brand’s cult favourites, ranging from travel-sized fragrances to full-sized and mini candles.

Available in stores only.

Harrods

Coming soon, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar from luxury department store giant Harrods promises to be a steal. The festive winter-themed box includes 25 products from leading brands, such as Dr. Denis Gross, NARS, Huda Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley and Charlotte Tilbury among more.

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

Liberty London

Liberty London has not one, but two carefully curated beauty Advent calendars on sale! A truly indulgent holiday box, this year’s edition of the department store’s bestseller includes products from brands such as UOMA Beauty, Susanne Kaufmann, OLAPLEX, Frank Body and more.

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendars 2021 are available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

Selfridges

Selfridges’ beauty Advent calendar this year is packed full of the department store’s bestselling makeup, skin and hair care items – including Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Mascara, Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek, Pat McGrath’s Liquilust Divine Rose Lipstick and Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Plus, there’s an Ex Nihilo Scented Candle amongst the mix to really bring in the festive winter season!

The Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

NET-A-PORTER

Expertly curated by the NET-A-PORTER team of beauty buyers, this year’s Advent calendar features star makeup products and cult-favourite lotions and potions. The line-up includes Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink Essence, This Works’ Deep Sleep Body Cocoon and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Sway Lipstick. We have our eye on the Hayo’u’s cooling rose quartz crystal…

The NET-A-PORTER Beauty Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

SHOP HERE

ELEMIS No. 25 Beauty Advent Calendar

Your one-way ticket to radiant and healthy skin is here. Fans of London beauty brand Elemis will enjoy this 25-part advent calendar. Equipped with the brand’s best-selling products and housed in Georgian architecture-inspired patterns, you will find an array of must-have staples from the popular Pro-Collagen and Superfood range.

Available in Pavilion KL and One Utama. You can even purchase it online here.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Dr Barbara Sturm’s highly-coveted advent calendar is finally here. Inspired by her mother’s advent calendars made during the holiday season, Dr Sturm’s version features the cult favourites and her latest innovations in full-sized and miniature sizes. You can find her famous Glow Drops, Enzyme Cleanser, Anti-Pollution Drops, Eye Cream and beyond.

Open for pre-order now.

Shop here

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong