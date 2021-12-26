Best colour correctors and concealers to use for your skin tone

If you’re a makeup enthusiast, you’d be aware of the magical power of the best colour correctors and concealers when it comes to covering up blemishes. Apply a few strokes of a good concealer and say goodbye to dark circles, acne, redness, uneven patches, and other concerns of various skin tones.

Although they serve a similar purpose, both these products are different. Knowing the difference between the two and how to apply them can help you make the right choice, depending on your requirements. Keep in mind that the shade of your concealer should match your foundation or better if you find a shade lighter than your skin tone.

How to apply colour correctors and concealers?

From minimising imperfections to hiding dark circles, concealers and correctors are secret cosmetic weapons. While a colour-correcting concealer can work its magic, a skin-toned concealer can do wonders on its own. For instance, a green colour concealer works best to cover up zits and tone down red acne flare-ups. Likewise, you can use a peach formula to get rid of dark circles.

To learn the tricks of the trade like colour theory, you might want to watch a YouTube tutorial. But remember that less is more. While applying the colour corrector, don’t swipe but dab it lightly on the desired area. If you need more coverage, follow up by using a concealer of your skin tone with a damp makeup sponge. This pressing technique will make sure the colour-correcting concealer stays in place. All you need is a little practice, and then you’re on your way to a flawless complexion in minutes.

What is the difference between concealers and correctors?

The key difference between a corrector and concealer is that correctors come in various shades like creamy, green, peach, and orange, while concealers are flesh-coloured for different skin tones. Secondly, correctors should be applied under the concealer to give your skin a neutral palette. Concealers balance uneven skin tones and bring a youthful glow to your face.

Here are some of the best brands for concealers and correctors.

