20 of the best products for curly hair care

It is a truth universally acknowledged that straight hair is a tad bit easier to handle than curls and waves. These unruly locks take a long time to be tamed, which in turn, prolongs the process of getting ready before any occasion. Having to deal with tangles, frizz, and dryness on a daily basis can be overwhelming and tiresome. So what is the best solution for curly hair care?
Considering the fact that curly hair is naturally dry, one of the key steps to lock moisture in your scalp is to deep condition your hair. In addition to regular washing, you must also massage your curls with specialised creams or potions. This helps nourish the roots of the natural hair as well as strengthen the cuticles. Curls that are thoroughly hydrated look healthy and exhibit a visible shine.
It is crucial to dry your tresses as gently as possible to prevent them from breaking. After every wash, squeeze excess water with a soft towel, preferably a microfiber one, and let your curls air dry. Even when you use a curler or a blowdryer on your waves, make sure you apply a heat protectant. Overexposure to heat can make your hair brittle, and we know what that means! A viable device to manage your curls is a hair diffuser that doesn’t strip your hair of moisture.
Apart from the basic steps of hair care, there are a lot of products that you can rely on to give your curls the extra oomph. From creams to serums to sprays, the market abounds in a sea of specialised lustre hair care products. We have carefully evaluated some of the best products and listed them below for you to have a look at. Depending on your hair type, texture, and issue, you can pick the product that would suit your condition the best.
Read on to find the most suitable products for curly hair care
(Featured image credit: Pexels; Hero image credit: Unsplash)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray
- Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo
- Tresemme Flawless Curl Combing Cream
- OUAI Hair Curl Creme
- Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator
- Moroccan Oil Curl Control Mousse
- Oribe Curl Control Silkening Creme
- Kerastase Curl Manifesto Cream
- As I Am Curling Jelly
- Rene Furterer SUBLIME CURL Curl Activating Shampoo
- OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Shampoo
- Luster's S-Curl Activator and Moisturiser
- Dove Curl Curly Hair Shampoo
- Virtue Labs Curl Shampoo
- Jessicurl Rockin Ringlets Styling Potion
- Kinky Curly Knot Today Detangler
- Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Towel
- Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme
- Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard
- Panasonic Hair Diffuser
Looking to try a new hair care routine to maintain your curls? In that case, the Wild Marula Tangle Spray by Drunk Elephant could be of great help to you. For those of you who are troubled with a dry scalp, this solution is one of the best curly hair products infused with healthy natural oils that can do wonders to your locks. With a pH level of 4.5, the spray is free of harmful chemicals like parabens, drying alcohols, and sulphates.
Image credit: Drunk Elephant
Pamper your curls with the goodness of avocado oil and shea butter infused in this hydrating shampoo from Briogeo. Curl Charisma works like a natural cleanser, ridding your scalp and hair off excess oil and dirt while retaining moisture. Enriched with tomato fruit ferment, this formula seals the cuticle to help hair dry consistently and form uniform curls. The next time you wish to achieve defined curls and waves, you know which shampoo to rely on!
Image credit: Briogeo
Finding it difficult to manage your dry hair or frizzy curls? Say hello to TRESemmé’s Flawless Curl Combing Cream! The solution does justice to its name and gives you flawless, healthy-looking curls. Formulated with avocado and coconut extracts, this hair cream adds life and lustre to your locks, making them bounce. Now, salon-quality hair styling is accessible from the comfort of your home.
Image credit: Tresemme
Get beautifully defined, tangle-free curls with OUAI’s groundbreaking hair curl creme. It not only tames the unmanageable frizz but also adds shine to your hair. The formula seamlessly blends into the scalp to hydrate it thoroughly and give your damp hair that gentle bounce. Besides, the cream is cruelty-free and devoid of any fragrance, ideal for curly hair types.
Image credit: Ouai
Like every other part of your body, your hair deserves care and attention! Especially, if you have untamed curls. Try applying the Moisture Memory Reactivator by Curlsmith. It’s a leave-in conditioner infused with extracts from exotic plants like Andiroba from the Amazon and Rose of Jericho which are known for their nutritional properties. Rich in antioxidants, this product is specifically designed to treat curly and wavy hair and make hair soft.
Image credit: Ulta
As the brand name suggests, this hair mousse is enriched with the goodness of argan oil and hydrolysed vegetable protein that quickly gets absorbed into the scalp to keep it hydrated. The best thing about this formula is that it doesn’t leave any sticky residue, providing you with soft, supple curls. The product containing argan oil is lightweight and can be applied in any weather.
Image credit: Moroccan Oil
Who doesn’t love bouncy, healthy-looking curls? To attain that texture, use this Oribe curl cream. Infused with natural oils extracted from apricot, avocado, and coconut, all of which contain essential hair vitamins. Besides, these ingredients help lock moisture in damp hair to nourish your scalp and control frizz.
Image credit: Oribe
Replenish your curls with a gentle rub with this lightweight hair cream by Keratese. The cream doesn’t just detangle unruly curls but also provides 80% protection against humidity. It evenly spreads across your scalp to strengthen the roots of your locks. Thanks to potent ingredients like Manuka honey from New Zealand and ceramide, this formula is a master when it comes to preserving curl patterns.
Image credit: Kerastase
Add some fluff to your curls by applying this curling jelly by As I Am. It retains curls for up to 5 hours while maintaining vibrancy and shine. It evenly distributes moisture to bring harmony to your spirally locks. Formulated with organic ingredients, this solution is an absolute safe bet!
Image credit: As I Am
Handle your curls delicately with this curl activating shampoo by Rene Furterer. It gently cleanses your scalp and maintains a uniform shape of curls. Extracts from the Mediterranean Acanthus and the Evening Primrose works like magic on the dry scalp by sealing moisture and deeply nourishing your locks from the roots. Rediscover the lost shine, vibrancy, and hair texture and say goodbye to unnecessary frizzes.
Image credit: Rene Furterer
Nourish your tresses with the magical power of citrus oil and sweet honey and take delight in well-maintained, soft, bouncy curls. The gentle solution softens coarse-textured hair by moisturising the roots. If you’re opting for an entire hair care set, you might be amazed to find a styling milk, a mousse, and a hair butter. Give your curls all the love they deserve with best curly hair products.
Image credit: OGX Beauty
If you like to wash your hair daily, this curl moisturiser from Luster can prevent drying and keep your curls soft and healthy. Glycerine and vitamin B5 are its core ingredients that help prevent breakage and tangles. The most special aspect about this solution is that it’s drip-proof, meaning you can leave it overnight without staining your pillowcase or clothes.
Image credit: Sally Beauty
Crafted to boost the natural beauty of textured hair, Dove’s curly hair shampoo is a game-changer. Pamper your tresses with the cooling effect of aloe vera and restore its long-lost lustre and buoyancy. The shampoo gently cleanses the scalp and prevents dirt and excess oil from building up. A sulphate-free product, this shampoo works on all kinds of waves and coils.
Image credit: Shopee
This one’s for those who prefer vegan products. This curl shampoo by Virtue Labs is a non-drying formula that retains uniform curls for long hours while mending unruly tresses. The solution is formulated with organic ingredients like jojoba oil, carob gum, and sunflower seed oil that save your hair from damage. Make an environmentally-conscious decision and get your hands on this rich elixir for thick hair.
Image credit: Virtue Labs
Enhance your ringlets with a touch of love by using the Rockin Ringlets Styling Potion from Jessicurl. It visibly tames frizz and leaves your hair supple and vibrant. If your curls lose shape after every wash, this potion can be your ultimate saviour. The solution comes in pretty caramel colour and is concocted with organic ingredients. Go on, it deserves a chance!
Image credit: Jessicurl
Blowdrying and straightening your hair before every outing or party can be a hassle. Instead, experience the freedom of wash-and-go hair with this detangling formula by Kinky Curly. It deeply moisturises your tresses and scalp to add a visible sheen and a buoyancy that can’t go unnoticed. Flaunt your natural curls and don’t shy away from being a head-turner.
Image credit: Shopee
We all know the breakage that a harsh towel can cause to our delicate locks. To prevent that, Acquis brings you a rapid dry towel made from soft fabric to hug your hair without suffocating it. They help your hair dry quickly without stripping it off its natural moisture. The towel is ideal for long, thick tresses as well as cropped hair.
Image credit: Aquis
If you long for well-defined curls and waves, you can’t go wrong with this Hydrating Curl Defining Crème by Kristin Ess. The hair cream doesn’t stop at just adding shine to wavy hair but also enhances its volume. Relish the supple feel of uniform, bouncy waves for longer hours and stand out in the crowd.
Image credit: Kristin Ess
Defining our waves and curls doesn’t require you to go to a salon anymore. Aunt Jackie’s curl custard gives your hair long-lasting buoyancy and shines without flaking. You can apply it to both dry and wet hair. Let the natural fruit extracts, infused in this solution, work their magic to transform your frizzy hair into bouncy spirals.
Image credit: NYNM
If you haven’t heard of this pathbreaking Panasonic Hair Diffuser, it’s time to give it a shot. The device comes with external ion outlets that release negative ions moisturise the surface of your hair as well as penetrate deep into the cuticles. You can select from the two hot and one cold setting as per their preference to hair air dry. Say hello to newfangled blowdrying!
Image credit: Panasonic
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I keep my curly hair smooth throughout the year?
It is important that you condition your curls regularly to maintain the bounce. Use a soft microfiber towel and ditch your regular rough towel. Invest in a cruelty-free, all-season curly hair care set and lastly, brush your hair with a wide tooth comb.
How to avoid frizz in curly hair?
Curly hair is naturally drier than other hair types, which is why they easily get frizzy. Deep condition your strands after every wash and get a trim every two-three months. Avoid overusing hair styling products on your curls as they might damage your strands causing hair fall and breakage.
What hair oils are good for curly hair?
To maintain the shine and softness of your curls, go for versatile hair oils like olive oil, almond oil, or castor oil. Black Jamaican castor oil is especially known for hydrating hair cuticles, which is important to maintain frizz-free curls.
How do I style curly hair with every outfit?
There are different hairstyles that you can opt for depending on the occasion. Braids and buns are common styling choices when it comes to a sporty or casual look. But if you’re getting ready for a glam event, you might consider accessorising your locks with beads, clips, and flowers. Many ladies also prefer the slicked-back look, which is pretty basic yet classy.
How do I enhance my curls?
To let your curls flourish naturally, avoid washing them too often. Pick a shampoo and cream specifically designed to treat curls and waves. Limit the use of blow dryers and straighteners as the heat could be a reason behind the breakage.
How to brush curly hair to avoid breakage?
Use a wide-mouthed comb and run it gently over your curls. Rushing through your hair with a normal brush might cause tangles and weaken the roots of your hair.