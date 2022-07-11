Refresh your locks with these top-of-the-line dry shampoos

The best dry shampoo may work wonders. It can keep a blowout going for days, revitalise limp hair, and create the impression as if you’ve showered when you’re simply too lazy to wash your hair.

Despite the fact that the majority of us use dry shampoo as part of our daily routine, not all of them are made equal. They might be sticky, weigh down hair, or leave a white cast that looks more like dandruff than freshly washed hair. Scroll on for the best dry shampoo formulas for all hair types, and get ready to stretch out your wash days.

What is dry shampoo?

Dry shampoo is a powdery formula containing either starch or talc. It works by absorbing excess oil, dirt, and grease from your hair without the need for a traditional shampoo.

Benefits of using a dry shampoo

Why is dry shampoo so popular? The quick answer is that it prevents you from having to wash your hair as frequently.

Dry shampoo might save time for certain people. With a few fast shots at the temple and crown, you can go from the gym to work without having to wash, dry, and style your hair. For others, dry shampoo helps them to wash their hair less frequently. Some dermatologists and hairstylists advise avoiding washing your hair on a daily basis. This is especially true if you have dry hair, such as type 3 or 4 curls and coils, or if you’ve gone through menopause and your hair is less oily.

In these situations, dry shampoo can help keep hair looking cleaner for an extra day or two between washes. Below are some more benefits.

It cleans your hair and prevents greasy locks between washes. When you’re in a rush, it refreshes your locks. It gives volume to even the finest hair. It’s a gym-bag essential if you go to work after the gym or have other post-workout plans.

Is dry shampoo good for the hair?

When used occasionally, dry shampoo is safe for most people. However, using it too frequently or for a lengthy period of time may cause hair damage and scalp problems.

Using dry shampoo too often or keeping it in your hair for extended periods of time without rinsing it out might cause product buildup on your scalp. An accumulation of styling products on your scalp might cause itching. It’s probable that the accumulation will also cause folliculitis. This is an infection of the hair follicle caused by bacteria or fungi.

How to apply dry shampoo?

After you’ve picked your dry shampoo, you must know how to apply it correctly so that you don’t wind up with white roots or stiff strands. For the best results, follow these steps.

Prep and part

Shake the bottle before spraying it in your hair, referring to aerosol, spray, and foam dry shampoos (powder does not require shaking). This ensures that the product’s formula is equally spread within the bottle, resulting in even distribution on your scalp.

Next, take a comb. To correctly apply dry shampoo, section your hair into small portions. Begin by separating your hair through the oiliest section. Work in subsections, either horizontally up or horizontally down, depending on where you begin. Remember that you can add more as needed.

Aim and apply

The rule here is to aim straight at the roots while holding the bottle 12 inches away. It is critical to maintaining the right spacing between your hair and the spray bottle. You don’t want to spray the product too close to your scalp since it will create a difficult-to-remove residue.

Don’t overdo it with the dry shampoo; simply apply it to greasy areas of the scalp, not the entire scalp. The amount of product required will be determined not only by how oily your scalp is but also by the type of hair you have. The thicker the hair, the more product may be required to completely saturate and absorb hair oil. Less product is required for finer hair.

Pause and massage

One of the great benefits of dry shampoo is that it works swiftly and effectively. However, in order to achieve the best results possible, you should allow for some extra time before rushing out the door.

Allowing the dry shampoo to stay for a few minutes helps it to do its job correctly. After allowing it to sit, massage it into your scalp with your hands to activate the ingredients that absorb the oil. If you notice too much residue after your massage, run a brush or comb through your hair from root to tip to disperse and build-up.

