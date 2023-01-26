8 refreshing face mists to keep your skin cool and fresh in the summer heat

With temperatures in Malaysia heating up and summer around the world approaching in full swing, these best face mists will keep you cool and collected throughout the hottest time of the year – and give you a refreshing facial on-the-go.

If your skincare and makeup routine has bene dictated by the perpetual sweltering heat in Malaysia, you’re not alone. Besides retreating to an air-conditioned space, try adding these facial mists to your beauty arsenal. Refreshing and soothing for the skin, the best face mists will not only brighten up your skin, but also your spirits.

When formulated with the right ingredients – think rose water, aloe vera, and green tea extract – these fine facial mists can even be nourishing, as they can promote moisture retention and help the skin barrier reduce trans epidermal water loss. For the best results, use in the morning after cleansing and before applying serums and sunscreen, but feel free to give yourself a spritz during the day when you need a refresh. Facial sprays also come in handy at night after cleansing, and before the rest of your after-dark skincare routine.

For those who’re keen on getting started, we’ve got you covered with the best face mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull and dry complexion, or simply want to beat the heat and boost your mood.