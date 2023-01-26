facebook

8 refreshing face mists to keep your skin cool and fresh in the summer heat

By Anushka Narula
26 Jan 2023
With temperatures in Malaysia heating up and summer around the world approaching in full swing, these best face mists will keep you cool and collected throughout the hottest time of the year – and give you a refreshing facial on-the-go.

If your skincare and makeup routine has bene dictated by the perpetual sweltering heat in Malaysia, you’re not alone. Besides retreating to an air-conditioned space, try adding these facial mists to your beauty arsenal. Refreshing and soothing for the skin, the best face mists will not only brighten up your skin, but also your spirits.

When formulated with the right ingredients – think rose water, aloe vera, and green tea extract – these fine facial mists can even be nourishing, as they can promote moisture retention and help the skin barrier reduce trans epidermal water loss. For the best results, use in the morning after cleansing and before applying serums and sunscreen, but feel free to give yourself a spritz during the day when you need a refresh. Facial sprays also come in handy at night after cleansing, and before the rest of your after-dark skincare routine.

For those who’re keen on getting started, we’ve got you covered with the best face mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull and dry complexion, or simply want to beat the heat and boost your mood. 

The best face mists to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist

RM 160

Elizabeth Arden’s ultra-fine Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, infused with açai berry and energising caffeine, instantly hydrates and brightens dull, tired skin.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

RM 136

Glow Recipe’s juicy facial mist will have you glowing in no time. It not only smells delicious thanks to the watermelon, but it also keeps skin looking plump with hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower AHA.

Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray
Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray

RM 185

Drunk Elephant’s restorative face mist will protect your skin from the elements. Its formula includes fermented sake, which helps to improve your skin’s barrier and protect it from environmental factors.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rose Water
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rose Water

RM 41

Mist your face with the pro-favourite Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water to get a major glow in seconds. It’s made from gardenia, rose, and aloe vera and is popular among makeup artists and aestheticians.

PIXI Rose Glow Mist
PIXI Rose Glow Mist

RM 72

The dual-phase nourishing elixir has an incredible list of ingredients, including a combination of flower oils, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. Rose oil soothes, heals, and moisturises the skin (ideal for people who suffer from redness, irritation, acne, or Rosacea), leaving it with a natural ‘lit from within’ glow. It also works as a lightweight, moisturising primer, an invisible shield against free radicals, a midday make-up refresher, and a frizzy flyaway hair tamer.

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist
Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist

RM 195

“Fresh” and “face mist” go along like vitamins C and E, which is to say, extremely well. This revitalising Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist has skin-brightening nutrients derived from citrus fruit, as well as a magnesium and zinc blend to help snap sleep-deprived skin back into shape.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

RM 100

The superfine mist, made with hydrating squalane, anti-inflammatory green tea leaf extract and silk extract, should be a staple in your skincare routines for this very reason.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie Beauty Elixir

RM 205

This has been heralded a holy grail face mist for a reason. Infused with a cocktail of essential oils (mint, lemon balm, rosemary, and rose), as well as grape extract and orange flower water, this face mist is the best for those who need a quick-me-up or skin prep before a big event, especially since it’s known to tighten the look of pores.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

