20 face washes for oily skin to eradicate excess oil

It is tricky to manage and ensure their skin’s health, and the same goes when you have oily skin. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job.
Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.
Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.
How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?
Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.
1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also make for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.
2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.
3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any kind of skin irritation.
- L'occitane Aqua Réotier Water Gel Face Cleanser
- Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap
- Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing Cleanser
- Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel
- La Mer The Cleansing Foam
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
- Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser
- Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam
- Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser
- Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser
- Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Muti-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask
- Laneige Multi Deep Clean Cleanser
- Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Face Wash
- Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
- Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser
- Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser
- Dior Hydra Life Lotion to Foam Fresh Cleanser
- MAC Cosmetics Lightful C³ Clarifying Gel-To-Foam Deep Cleanser
- Tatcha The Rice Wash Cleanser
L’occitane Aqua Reotier Cleanser transforms into a light and gentle lather, leading to clean and soft skin. Its cool gel formula enriched with Réotier water feels like a splash of cold water on the face. It removes excess oil and impurities from the face without making the skin dry. Also, you feel refreshed and hydrated immediately, sans any irritation or redness.
All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap is a dermatologist-developed face cleanser that gently yet effectively cleans your face. It is available in three skin-typed formulas (extra mild, mild and oily skin formula) that you can pick from as per your skin type. The non-drying and soft lather removes dirt and debris, protecting the skin’s natural moisture and leaving it feeling refreshed. The cleanser is free from any gluten, synthetic colours and denatured alcohol and is also ideal for combination skin types.
The Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing cleanser by Paula’s Choice is a concentrated cream-to-foam cleanser that easily dissolves makeup, sloughs off dirt and excess oil and refines the skin’s natural balance. It works on shrinking and decongesting pores and leaves your skin feeling soft instead of tight and dry.
Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Face Wash for oily skin not just lends you a squeaky clean skin but also smoothens and replenishes it. Working well for normal skin types too, the properties of calendula and glycerin induce exfoliation, providing instant freshness and radiance to your skin.
One of the best face washes for oily skin, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar cleanser is gentle and formulated with zinc pidolate and the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. It effectively cleanses away all the dirt and oil without affecting the skin’s pH balance or over drying it. The cleanser is ideal for acne-prone, oily and sensitive skin.
In need of a cleanser that purifies and revitalises the skin all at once? Look no further. Add this cleanser to cart now to experience a cleansing step unlike any other. Although it works hard to eradicate dirt off the skin, the gentle cleanser leaves the skin feeling soft and brightened after use.
The Fresh Soy Face Cleanser has long been a favourite of many people across the board, from the skincare fanatics to even those that are only dipping their toes into the beauty world. Proven to maintain the skin’s pH level while drawing out impurities, the cleanser also softens and hydrates the skin all at once.
Perfect for both day and night use, the Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser is certified Clean at Sephora. The oil-free formula goes from gel to foam upon contact, and works to minimise excess sebum, blackheads, and imperfections. Although it’s formulated for oily skin, it won’t strip away the natural oils that are necessary to keep the skin moisturised.
If you find yourself experiencing a tightening sensation after cleansing, it’s time to change your facial wash. Try out the Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam, which helps to maintain a hydrated and supple complexion. This nutrient-rich formulation is powered by a blend of botanical ingredients that brightens the skin.
In for a 2-in-1 cleanser? Check out this Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser that doubles as a makeup remover. Packed with antioxidants from blueberries, hyaluronic acid, and gentle AHAs, this bouncy cleanser leaves the skin clear, radiant, and glowy.
If your oily skin is actually suffering from dryness, try out this decadently soothing gel cleanser from Biossance. Once lathered up, it envelops the skin in a non-stripping formula that’s powered by amino acid complex, aloe, and moringa extract — all of which are working to cleanse the skin as effectively as possible.
This creamy formula works into a rich foam and gently removes makeup and other impurities. The result? Clear, healthy-looking skin that is fresh and luminous. Alternatively, the cleanser also doubles as a purifying three-minute mask, so you’re totally getting a bang for your buck.
If you need something with more physical action, opt for this one. Filled with cellulose beads, the cleanser effectively removes makeup, sunblock and dead skin through gentle exfoliation to reveal clearer skin — and it does all that without causing any irritation.
Oily skin can create clogged pores, and result in acne. This foam cleanser is specially formulated with breakout-clearing oils and salicylic acid to rapidly eradicate blemishes. Use twice daily, on anywhere you have acne (not just the face), and watch it work its magic.
Sometimes, the key to fresh skin is a cleanser with powerful AHAs, and the Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser is just that. Formulated with Green Infusion Complex and neem seed oil, its deep cleansing action unclogs and purifies the pores. Glycolic and lactic acids loosen dead skin cells to instantly give you that Ole glow.
Oily skin doesn’t mean you have to absolutely wash out all the beneficial natural skin oils — it’s there to protect the skin. The Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser features French green clay and rhassoul clay to absorb excessive oils, while neroli essential oil works to restore balance to the skin. Another superstar ingredient, vitamin C, reveals visibly toned skin after so you can achieve your dream skin.
Do you wear waterproof makeup? Then trust this Dr Dennis Geoss Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser to simultaneously cleanse the skin while also removing stubborn makeup residue. Loaded with hyaluronic acid, kiwi, and aloe, the formula is great at preventing moisture loss.
Perhaps the most lightest of all the cleansers here is the Dior Hydra Life Lotion to Foam Fresh Cleanser. This is a lotion that transforms into a foam cleanser that is concentrated with natural white tea leaves. After cleansing, skin is left refreshed, toned, and purified.
It can be difficult to restore the balance of a combination skin type, but the MAC Cosmetics Lightful C³ Clarifying Gel-To-Foam Deep Cleanser does the trick. The gel formulation transforms into a rich, creamy lather that gives the skin a fresh look without making it dry.
If your oily skin is the result of a dry skin type, check out this cleanser from Tatcha. Gentle yet effective, the cream cleanser washes away impurities without stripping the skin of its natural and healthy oils, resulting in a softer and more luminous complexion.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: While oily and acne-prone skin can be challenging to manage, there are a few things you can do to improve its appearance. Some of the important steps include cleansing your face twice a day, moisturising regularly, using blotting papers, exfoliating twice a week and using serums, masks or any skincare products infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea, mineral clay and aloe vera among others. Making dietary changes and reducing stress also play an important role. However, always consult a dermatologist if you have chronic skin conditions.
Answer: Over-cleansing or not using the right face wash can harm your skin and disrupt its natural barriers. Hence, it is important to use a face wash specifically designed for oily skin. Also, try to avoid washing your face more than twice a day.
Answer: If you have oily skin, always look for a natural, gentle soap instead of a harsh one. You can look for ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, honey, tea tree extract, lemon and vitamin E, as well as soaps that have herbs like neem, turmeric and kewda.