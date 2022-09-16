The best gel moisturizers to combat any unwanted shine

Not all moisturizers are created equal. However, we often find people going for gel moisturizers. One must be wondering what are the special characteristics of gel moisturizers that make them everyone’s go-to option.

Gel moisturizers are gel or water-based lightweight moisturizers that are specially designed to retain the skin’s moisture. They also prevent dryness and excessive oiliness. They usually work best for oily skin, combination skin and sensitive skin types because of their high water content and presence of hyaluronic acid.

What are the benefits of a gel moisturizer?

Different moisturizers work differently for varied skin types. Just like there are particular moisturizers for dry skin, a gel-based moisturizer is one that works best on oily and acne-prone skin. Excessive sebum production can turn your skin oily and block pores leading to acne and pimples.

The sebum also tends to leave your skin greasy. When you apply a gel-based moisturizer to your oily skin, it induces the moisture retaining capacity of your skin and prevents it from getting oily for long hours.

The water and gel-based formulation of gel moisturizers is crafted carefully, keeping in mind the needs and special requirements of oily and combination skin types. It also protects the skin from external aggressors and pollutants to keep it fresh and dewy. These moisturizers are non-greasy and lightweight, making them a perfect option for summer.

How to choose the best gel moisturizer?

While purchasing a moisturizer, you need to consider several factors. With a variety of products to your rescue, a great deal of effort goes into choosing the right type of moisturizer for your skin.

Before buying skincare products, why not take a patch test first? Some products cause irritation on your skin. This indicates that a certain product may be allergic to your skin. Another way to pick a suitable product is to know about your skin type. Moreover, you should look for active ingredients mentioned at the back of every product. This will help you know if you’re allergic to any element.

Often, the best gel moisturizers come with hyaluronic acid which contains skin hydrating and rejuvenating elements. Such moisturizers get absorbed into the skin quickly and balance your skin’s moisture level, preventing the development of acne or other flare-ups in case you have acne-prone skin.

Your complete guide to choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.

Here are some of the best gel moisturizers for everyday use

