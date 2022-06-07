7 of the best hair curlers to achieve natural and beach waves

If you have straight, sleek hair but also love lush, tousled curls, you’ll want to invest in a good hair curler.
That glamour, that drama, and that volume. Curly or wavy hair — much like straight hair — have an undeniable charm of their own. From tight spiral curls and bold defined waves to soft curls and loose beachy waves, the uniqueness of each style is what lends them a distinctive quality.
From DIY home hacks like braiding, making buns and using rollers, to hair curlers designed to give you different types of curls in minutes, the options are aplenty. Of course, however, the easiest way of achieving beautiful curls is by simply using a curling iron.
And if you’re worried about heat damage, you can put your mind at ease. While hair curlers obviously use heat to reset your hair’s structure to create curls, these handy devices today have evolved a lot in terms of how they’re engineered and designed, so that they do not cause damage to your hair while you style them. Having said that, let’s not forget the godsend that is heat protection hair sprays and mousses, which you really should be using before using any type of styling device.
Besides, curls achieved by a heated hair curler also lasts longer, the hold of which can further be strengthened with finishing sprays.
So, whether you’ve been debating the use of hair curlers or have been meaning to buy a new one for your hairstyling routine, keep scrolling for some of the best ones to choose from in the market today.
Dyson Airwrap promises to take care of all your hair styling needs with no extreme heat. Now a cult hairstyling tool, the high-tech curler uses an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect that curves the air in order to attract the hair, wrapping them to the barrel. The Airwrap comes with different sized barrels that create different looks, from loose waves to tight curls. Along with other attachments, the complete set includes a 30mm and 40mm Airwrap barrel, as well as a round volumising brush that obliges the dreamiest of waves.
Get your hairstyling game on point with the ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand iron, which comes with a uniquely tapered barrel to give you natural-looking curls and deep beachy waves with ease. This hair curler contains the ultra-zone technology, guaranteeing just the right temperature of 185°C. The wand also has a protective cool tip, a designated safe place to hold whilst curling your hair. Other features include automatic sleep after 30 minutes without use, a professional-length cord, and universal voltage.
A three-barrel waver by Beauty Works, this hair curler gives you S-shaped, mermaid-inspired waves that’s perfect for beach days. Ideal for all hair lengths, this curling iron reaches its optimum temperature in 60 seconds with settings ranging from 80 – 220°C to suit every hair type. The barrel is coated with ceramic that helps seal the cuticle to prevent frizz while imparting a healthy shine. It also comes with a heat-resistant carry case that’s ideal for storing as well as carrying around.
T3 makes hair curling fun with three interchangeable barrel wands, so you can choose between beachy waves, full-bodied curls or defined spirals. The different wands include a one-inch straight barrel for mermaid waves, a tapered barrel for tousled beach waves and a 1.5-inch wand barrel for soft loose waves.
The convertible base is equipped with a fluid locking mechanism and a 360-degree swivel cord. Other features include five heat settings, a cool tip for safety, auto world voltage and auto shut-off after an hour.
A clipless curling iron with a ceramic barrel, the Bio Ionic Eternity Wand curls hair fast and in half the time taken by a traditional curler. The one-inch round barrel also ensures your hair health, as it is infused with Bio Ionic Moisturising Heat Technology and Volcanic MX, a mix of natural volcanic rock to lock moisture and seal the cuticle. It has both adjustable heat settings and an automatic one hour shut-off feature.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: The best hair curler depends on your needs and what you’re comfortable using. Whether it’s a curling iron with a clamp or a wand, whether the barrel has a ceramic coating or a tourmaline coating, what is the size of the barrel and whether you prefer a manual iron or an automatic one, it all narrows down to your preferences.
Answer: The first step to achieve picture-perfect curls is choosing a hair curler that suits your needs the best. Firstly, decide whether you want a wand curler (one where you’d have to hold the hair as you curl) or an iron one with a clamp (one where the attached clamp holds your hair in place). Next, determine the kind of curls you want because that decides the barrel size. The thinner the barrel, the tighter your curls would be whereas, the thicker it is, the bigger and voluminous your waves would be. When curling your hair, always start with a freshly-washed mane. Apply a serum or a mousse (as you normally do on damp hair), use a heat-protectant spray and blow-dry the hair. Now, divide your hair into sections, use hair clips to hold the topmost sections while you curl the lower ones. When the iron is at a desired temperature, start by curling each section until you’ve done all. Post that, shake up the curls a bit for a natural finish and set them with a hair spray.
Answer: From varied hair curling irons, hot air brushes and automatic stylers to no-heat rollers, curling headbands and strip hair curlers, there are a lot of hair curling products available in Malaysia.