7 of the best hair curlers to achieve natural and beach waves

If you have straight, sleek hair but also love lush, tousled curls, you’ll want to invest in a good hair curler.

That glamour, that drama, and that volume. Curly or wavy hair — much like straight hair — have an undeniable charm of their own. From tight spiral curls and bold defined waves to soft curls and loose beachy waves, the uniqueness of each style is what lends them a distinctive quality.

From DIY home hacks like braiding, making buns and using rollers, to hair curlers designed to give you different types of curls in minutes, the options are aplenty. Of course, however, the easiest way of achieving beautiful curls is by simply using a curling iron.

And if you’re worried about heat damage, you can put your mind at ease. While hair curlers obviously use heat to reset your hair’s structure to create curls, these handy devices today have evolved a lot in terms of how they’re engineered and designed, so that they do not cause damage to your hair while you style them. Having said that, let’s not forget the godsend that is heat protection hair sprays and mousses, which you really should be using before using any type of styling device.

Besides, curls achieved by a heated hair curler also lasts longer, the hold of which can further be strengthened with finishing sprays.

So, whether you’ve been debating the use of hair curlers or have been meaning to buy a new one for your hairstyling routine, keep scrolling for some of the best ones to choose from in the market today.

Pick your favourite from some of the best hair curlers listed below

(Main & Featured Image Courtesy: @ghdhair)