9 K-beauty face masks to imbue your skin with glass skin glow

Masking is something that Koreans excel at. K-beauty offers a skincare solution for practically every condition, from sheet masks soaked in snail mucin to jars topped with bouncy exfoliating gels. For your next self-care session, we’ve compiled a list of the most effective and inventive K-beauty face masks.
Best K-beauty face masks for dewy skin
K-beauty focuses on hydration and preventing damage rather than addressing existing damage. Their masks are very versatile. They are all created with ingredients to help treat a range of skin conditions, and their classic sheet masks are made of different materials, enabling you to have a unique experience each time you use them.
In other words, Korean brands have officially raised the bar for the global skincare market — and our personal standards. For example, double-cleansing has forever changed our skin.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
- Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2x
- Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Mask
- Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask
- Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
- Thank You Farmer Back To Relax Soothing Gel Mask
- COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask
- Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
- Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Creamy Mask
With Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, you can get that elusive, ever-coveted South Korean glow. This pillow-proof product has watermelon extract, which is recognised by Korean beauty enthusiasts for its ability to heal irritated and inflamed skin with delicious, skin-restoring vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Along with quenching thirsty cells with watermelon extract, this mask contains moisturising hyaluronic acid and exfoliating, pore-refining alpha-hydroxy acids that work as you sleep, clarifying and stimulating the skin for a baby-soft visage that emits unparalleled brightness. Layer it on, get some beauty rest, and brace yourself for praises.
Clogged pores are no match for this purifying mask. This mask is excellent for removing excess sebum. When you combine volcanic lava with exfoliating lactic acid, you have a terrific formula to grab when you want to give your skin an extra thorough clean.
Dr.Cryo Jart+’s Rubber Mask with Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid is a two-step system designed for dry, puffy skin. It delivers a wave of cooling hydration and lowers the temperature of your skin to boost blood flow and the absorption of nourishing active ingredients for a radiant, healthy-looking complexion.
Saturday Skin’s Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask is a lightweight formula that works while you sleep to deliver moisture while targeting the look of ageing, dullness, pores, stress, and texture. This unique jelly-texture mask makes skin feel better by tapping into the Yuzu Fruit, which contains 3x more Vitamin C than any other citrus. It works overnight to soothe skin, support better barrier function, and improve dryness for hydrated, supple, and smoother skin.
The lavender-scented version of the cult-favourite water sleeping mask is powerfully effective for long-lasting hydration while you sleep. It is formulated with highly concentrated hydro ionized mineral water to deliver high doses of moisture to stressed and parched skin.
Sit back and put your trust into the Back To Relax Soothing Gel Mask. Formulated to help soothe irritated and dry skin while adding essential moisture back into your complexion is this cooling, soothing wash off gel mask. Get ready to meet your calmest, most nourished skin yet.
Start preparing to reap the benefits of rice extract. This overnight treatment will heal even the most damaged skin, and the brightening niacinamide will help restore moisture and tighten the face without leaving it oily.
Your skin will love the Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask. Perfect to use as a mask, overnight pack, or daily moisturiser is this multi-functional moisturiser that is blessed with the antioxidant power of vitamin E to brighten, improve wrinkles, and prevent signs of ageing.
This mask helps provide intensive moisture, improving skin’s firmness, radiance and clarity. The Double Wrapping Sheet is Sulwhasoo’s patented technology developed especially for this product that aids the seamless, easy absorption of the cream as it adheres comfortably on the skin. The result is radiant, firmer-looking skin veiled with elegant luminosity.
All Images: Courtesy Unsplash
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.