9 best K-Beauty moisturisers to achieve the skin of your dreams

If there’s one thing the beauty industry can’t get enough of, it’s Korean skincare, especially staples like Korean sunscreen and Korean moisturisers. With hundreds of options available, we’ve created a list of the top K-Beauty moisturisers that you’ll want to apply twice (or more) every day.
Best K-Beauty moisturisers to invest in right now
A gentle reminder: Everyone, including those with oily skin, should use a moisturiser (oil does not equal hydration). The beauty of Korean skincare is that serums, cleansers, and moisturisers are packed with ingredients, which are naturally moisturising, plumping, and skin barrier-repairing.
Some of our favourite brands include Sulwhasoo, Glow Recipe, and Laneige — all of which are available on Sephora. Alternatively, if you would like to branch out and experiment with more niche skincare labels such as Then I Met You, the brand also makes an extremely indulgent moisturizer that is simply a must-have in any skincare lover’s collection.
If your T-zone is frequently oily, use water-based gels or creams, while drier skin will benefit from any of the nourishing and vitamin-packed creams popular in Korean skincare. Here are our top picks!
Best k-beauty moisturisers to add into your skincare stash
More k-beauty moisturisers to try
More to moisturise your skin with
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Belif has heard too many cries of exhaustion from people with oily skin who have been using a plethora of greasy moisturisers for too long. The Aqua Bomb is a cult favourite for a reason; it’s a water-based moisturiser with a cooling effect and a lightweight texture that sinks into the skin instantly.
Everything we love about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is now available in the form of a gel moisturiser that you can slather all over your face. The product melts into your skin like water, yet with all of the rejuvenating effects of an overnight mask.
The not-so-secret ingredient is Centella Asiatica extract, which soothes skin and helps in the repair of newly picked or popped pimples. It may also be used as an all-over sleep mask when your acne needs some extra TLC.
Boasting a special bouncy soufflé texture that comforts like a cream with the lightness of a gel, Glow Recipe’s Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream is uniquely formulated with banana, a rich source of magnesium, potassium, cica and turmeric. It aims to hydrate, soothe, and rescue skin from everyday stress, redness, sensitivity or excessive dryness. Plus, the formula is silicone-free, dye-free, and synthetic fragrance-free! Want a pro tip? Stick Banana Soufflé in the fridge for 10 minutes before applying for a cooling sensation that helps reduce inflammation.
Green tea has several health benefits, so it’s no surprise that it’s a key element in Korean skincare. The Jeju green tea extract heals any dryness while retaining its vital nutrients.
We’re certain that this mask contains tiny estheticians that do thousands of small facials on your pores overnight. This is an overnight product that, true to its name, is a fantastic blanket for dry skin on chilly winter nights.
This oil-free moisturising lotion is suitable for all skin types, although it is especially beneficial for acne-prone or dry skin. Birch sap is amazing for calming irritated or exfoliated skin, instantly moisturising and cooling any discomfort. Your skin will always be smooth and nourished.