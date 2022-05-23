Try these Korean BB creams to achieve that glass skin look

BB creams have long been a mainstay in Korean beauty, and it’s no surprise why. These are skincare-infused cosmetic products that mask minor flaws or uneven skin tones while simultaneously offering hydration, sun protection, or vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. We’ve compiled a selection of BB creams that Koreans swear by below.

Difference between BB cream and foundation

Aside from concealing blemishes and blurring out flaws, foundations seek to achieve a uniform tone and with far more intensity than a standard BB cream. They give an even-toned, flaw-free canvas for the rest of your products. Foundations come in a variety of hues, each designed to complement different complexions, skin tones, and skin types, and they’re appropriate for casual and formal occasions. However, in terms of colour options, BB creams are limited. You won’t stumble upon an aisle doused in multiple hues of these creams – there are limited shades you can choose from.

Cop these 7 best Korean BB creams to achieve a natural makeup look