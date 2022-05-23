Try these Korean BB creams to achieve that glass skin look

BB creams have long been a mainstay in Korean beauty, and it’s no surprise why. These are skincare-infused cosmetic products that mask minor flaws or uneven skin tones while simultaneously offering hydration, sun protection, or vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. We’ve compiled a selection of BB creams that Koreans swear by below.
Difference between BB cream and foundation
Aside from concealing blemishes and blurring out flaws, foundations seek to achieve a uniform tone and with far more intensity than a standard BB cream. They give an even-toned, flaw-free canvas for the rest of your products. Foundations come in a variety of hues, each designed to complement different complexions, skin tones, and skin types, and they’re appropriate for casual and formal occasions. However, in terms of colour options, BB creams are limited. You won’t stumble upon an aisle doused in multiple hues of these creams – there are limited shades you can choose from.
This multi-purpose BB face cream does it all: it moisturises dry skin, primes and perfects uneven skin tone for flawless makeup application and protects skin from sun damage with SPF 40. It’s the original K-beauty multitasker and skincare innovation.
M Perfect is a BB cream that offers medium to high coverage, simultaneously keeping makeup light while providing UV protection and lasting moisturisation. The lightweight BB cream brightens, evens, soothes and covers discolouration and imperfections of the skin. It is suitable for all skin types.
Erborian is a blend of Korean and French beauty. Isn’t that incredible? Ginseng is included in this BB Cream to help brighten your complexion while minimising redness and puffiness. It’s also light and breathable, with a dewy finish that brightens skin for a healthy, perfect glow.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/kyo1122
In case you’re not in the know, the Dear, Klairs Illuminating Supple Blemish Cream SPF40PA++ has long been a cult favourite amongst beauty enthusiasts. This formula is gentle yet effective, covering the appearance of enlarged pores without adding a heavy feeling on the skin.
