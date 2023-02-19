8 makeup brush cleaners that will leave your tools squeaky clean

It’s time to clean your makeup brushes and sponges. As much as we enjoy recreating our favourite makeup artists’ looks, there is also the added effort required to keep our tools spotless after each use. Using one of the best makeup brush cleaners can help to simplify the process. Continue reading to see our edit of the best makeup cleaners.
Did you know that your makeup brushes and sponges should be cleaned at least once a week? Experts advise us to clean our tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup, which can cause breakouts. It is also believed that the cleaner the brushes, especially base-makeup tools like sponges and foundation brushes, the better they will work on your face and help you achieve a smooth canvas.
How to properly clean your makeup brushes and sponges
Here are a few pro tips for getting your brush squeaky clean and getting the most out of your makeup brush cleaner. When rinsing your brushes, make sure to hold them down to prevent water from getting into the ferrule (the metal section at the base of the bristles). If this part becomes damp, you may notice shedding strands. After thoroughly cleaning your brushes and sponges, gently squeeze out excess moisture with a clean towel before re-forming the bristles into their initial condition and allowing them to air-dry – the effective approach is to hang them off the edge of a counter.
If you’re looking for a deep clean after going too long between washes or just a quick weekly cleanse, we’ve got you covered. Check out our edit of the best makeup brush cleaners.
What to look for when purchasing a makeup brush cleaner
Easy to use
Ideally, you’ll have enough time in front of the sink to thoroughly clean. But for those times when you don’t, an air-drying spray cleaner is a great option. Choose a brush cleaner based on your daily habits and beauty routines, as well as how often you’re in a position to do a thorough cleaning with a sink and running water.
Gentle formula
Your makeup brushes should last for years if properly cared for. Since it is important to wash your brushes on a regular basis, you should opt for a gentle formula that will not damage the bristles.
Solvents
While you don’t want to use harsh chemicals that will cause your brushes to lose bristles quickly, a cleaner should contain some type of solvent to help break down any product buildup. You can even pick one that does not require any water at all.
Best makeup brush cleaners
Jump To / Table of Contents
RM 90
This lightweight wonder product is ideal for a quick clean or a thorough cleanse. A small amount keeps brushes soft and in perfect condition, just like when you first bought them. It is convenient to use and is specifically designed to extend the life of high-quality brushes.
RM 83
Sigma Beauty‘s clean foaming option may just make your cleaning experience a little more interesting. So, use this all-natural, ready-to-use brush cleaning solution to quickly clean and condition your makeup brushes. This SigMagic formula penetrates brush bristles to remove even the toughest pigment and foundation stains, outperforming instant brush sprays that only remove surface-level makeup residue and bacteria.
Real Techniques by Sam & Nic Brush Cleansing Palette cleans your brushes quickly and effectively without damaging their delicate bristles. Brush bristles may fall out or bend if you wash them roughly. However, this gentle silicone brush cleaner removes all traces of makeup, grime, and bacteria without while keeping them intact, ensuring they last. It is a reusable tool that is compact and travel friendly too.
The aqueous spray effectively strips product build-up, germs, dust, dirt, sebum and dead skin cells from your bristles without damaging them. Loaded with antibacterial and antiviral properties, the solution has the capacity to remove even the most trickiest of products like oil-based lipsticks, giving your brushes and tools enhanced longevity. This brush cleaner comes equipped with a detachable tray which you can use to pour the solution and dip your bristles, or even lay your brushes on whilst they dry.
RM 211
With the StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer, you can clean and dry your makeup brushes in seconds! It uses high-tech centrifugal spin technology to give your favourite brushes the equivalent of a laundry service trip, leaving them completely dry and ready to use in seconds. It is suitable for most make-up brush types and comes with eight flexible silicone collars, making it an absolute must-have for beauty enthusiasts on the go.
RM 42
Give your tools a refresh with the Brushworks Makeup Brush Cleaner Tray. This textured matt is the ideal tool for cleaning every single makeup brush you own. The patterned palette loosens dirt, makeup build-up and impurities from deep within the brush head, effectively cleaning and freshening your brushes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A gentle or clarifying shampoo is a great alternative. Using plain soap and water can cause the bristles to dry out.
Answer: In order to protect your skin and kill any harmful bacteria that lingers in your makeup brushes, it is important to disinfect them after each use with a makeup brush cleanser.
Answer: A gentle shampoo or clarifying shampoo can be used to clean makeup tools.