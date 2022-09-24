facebook

Daily beauty routine needs: Best moisturizers for acne-prone skin

By Divya Arora
24 Sep 2022
Daily beauty routine needs: Best moisturizers for acne-prone skin
Beauty & Wellness
Daily beauty routine needs: Best moisturizers for acne-prone skin

With constant breakouts, excess oil, blemishes and clogged pores, managing acne-prone skin takes a lot more than just keeping it clean and blotting away the greasiness throughout the day. It demands a proper skin care routine to be followed that’s inclusive of other steps like masking, exfoliating and using a moisturizer for acne-prone skin as well.

While keeping your acne-prone skin hydrated might sound like adding fuel to the fire, finding the right balance and the right moisturizer is the solution. And as much of a challenge finding that one moisturizer might look, all it really takes is a better understanding of your skin, the products available in the market and their formulations and ingredients.

One of the most common misconceptions surrounding oily and acne-prone skin is that moisturising makes your skin oilier and flares up acne. Whereas, the truth is, not moisturising it can lead to a dehydrated skin which can overcompensate by producing more oil leading to more breakouts. And this is exactly, where the right moisturizer for acne-prone skin comes to the rescue.

In fact, there are studies that show the importance of moisturizers, specially for skin types that are prone to acne.

Apart from keeping your skin nourished and hydrated, it also helps in balancing the pH and oil production process of your skin. Additionally, it protects your skin from adversely-affecting environmental stressors and calming any irritation, redness and inflammation caused due to breakouts.

How to choose the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin?

Since, choosing the right moisturizer is of utmost importance for your skin, here’s a quick lowdown on what you should avoid and what you should look for.

What to look for

1. Always opt for a non-comedogenic, lightweight and oil-free formula that is gel or water-based.

2. Look for humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin in the formulations as they draw water into the skin to keep it moisturised, unlike occlusives that form a protective barrier on the skin (which can be pore clogging).

3. Some of the essential ingredients to look for includes tea tree, green tea extracts, apple cider vinegar, oats, niacinamide, antioxidants, chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid and barrier-repairing ceramides.

What to avoid

1. Avoid thick-textured formulations that have a creamy base or heavy consistency as it can feel uncomfortable and greasy on the skin.

2. Emollients like coconut oil, lanolin and petrolatum should not be a part of the formula as they can be pore-clogging.

3. The moisturizer should be free from any harmful chemicals, toxins, fragrances, alcohol and dyes as they can irritate the skin further, worsening the condition of your acne.

Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.

How to use a moisturizer on acne-prone skin?

It is essential to use a moisturizer twice every day (during both morning and night skin care routines) post cleansing. After you’ve cleansed, toned and applied the serums (or essences), take a sufficient amount of the moisturizer and massage it all over your face and neck in gentle circular motions.

Once fully absorbed, layer it up with a sunscreen meant for acne-prone skin (only in the morning).

Pick the perfect moisturizer for acne-prone skin from the list below!

Moisturizers to combat acne

Moisturizers to reduce redness

Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream with Microbiome Technology

An extra-gentle, oil-free moisturizing cream that instantly calms skin with visible redness, including those with rosacea. Ideal for those dealing with occasional or presistent redness. It soothes persistent redness and blotchiness and over time, helps improve skin's comfort and lessens the look of broken capillaries. It contains Microbiome Technology, which includes the brand's patented lactobacillus extract, a soothing probiotic that helps strengthens skin's barrier and restores balance to its microbiome, calming irritation.

Rating: 4.3/5

RM280 (approx.)
RM280 (approx.)

Moisturizers to mattify the skin

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Mamaearth Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

Mamaearth’s Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for acne-prone skin is a non-greasy formula that provides effective and long-lasting hydration. It also retains the natural moisture of the skin leaving it feeling soft and supple while also preventing acne and pimples. It contains apple cider vinegar (balances skin’s pH), betaine (maintains skin’s moisture and enhances elasticity) and cetearyl octanoate (lends a soft and smooth appearance). It’s non-comedogenic and formulated without harmful chemicals, parabens, silicones and SLS.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Mamaearth

Price
Rs 254
shop here

2 /10

Minimalist Vitamin B5 10% Moisturizer

The Minimalist Vitamin B5 moisturizer is a lightweight and oil-free product that aims at hydrating, nourishing and repairing your skin. Formulated especially for oily and combination skin, it has a high concentration of vitamin B5 (panthenol) that ensures intense moisturisation. It also contains a blend of copper, zinc and magnesium that inhibits radical formation lending a clear, fresh skin. And further enhancing the hydration levels is hyaluronic acid and betaine content.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Minimalist

Price
Rs 331
shop here

3 /10

Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer

Treat your oily and blemish-prone skin with the goodness of green tea extracts with this face moisturizer by Plum. It is a lightweight day cream for oily skin that leaves a beautiful matte finish behind. It also contains glycolic acid in its formulation that has an exfoliating effect to clear up the skin. It offers a balanced hydration to the skin without overdoing it. It is 100 percent vegan and free from SLS.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Plum

Price
Rs 329
shop here

4 /10

Pilgrim Oil-free Gel Moisturiser

This oil-free moisturizer for acne-prone skin does an all-round job at taking care of your skin. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin that delivers long-lasting, intense hydration while supporting the moisture barrier. Furthermore, while niacinamide regulates sebum production and strengthens the skin barrier, willow bark extract removes dead skin cells and clarifies the complexion. Together, these ingredients work in unison to give you a refreshed and healthy skin.

Rating: 4.5/5

Image: Courtesy Pilgrim

Price
Rs 470
shop here

5 /10

Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel

The Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel’s formula is enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and squalane which are highly suitable for acne-prone and oily skin. It’s a non-comedogenic and non-greasy moisturizer that feels comfortable on the skin and leaves it feeling soft and supple. Its rich blend of actives replenishes the skin’s moisture balance and ensures ample hydration without clogging the pores.

Rating: 4.5/5

Image: Courtesy Brinton

Price
Rs 348
shop here

6 /10

Kaya Acne Free Purifying Nourisher

The Acne Free Purifying Nourisher is a gentle and non-greasy face moisturizer that contains almond oil, rose extracts, aloe vera and sodium PCA. These ingredients together deliver intense hydration to your skin while lending it a super soft and supple feel. It’s a non-comedogenic and fragrance-free product that’s also hypoallergenic which is a great plus for any skin prone to acne and breakouts.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Kaya

Price
Rs 586
shop here

7 /10

Aroma Magic Juniper Berry Oil Free Moisturiser

Enriched with the properties of juniper berry, cucumber, aloe vera juice, jojoba oil and essential oils of patchouli and lemongrass, is the Aroma Magic oil-free moisturizer. While it hydrates your skin and regulates its oil levels, it also protects and brightens your skin as it is infused with SPF 15. It also heals acne and lightens blemishes to give you a nourished and fresh skin.

Rating: 4.2/5

Image: Courtesy Aroma Magic 

Price
Rs 185
shop here

8 /10

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

Ensure your daily dose of deep hydration with The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturizer that also protects your skin from active acne. Salicylic acid is a BHA that targets enlarged pores, blackheads and acne whereas the oats extract sloughs off dead skin cells and provides nourishment to the skin. And this is exactly what makes this moisturizer a great pick as it also helps in clearing excess oil, unclogging pores to prevent further breakouts and soothing sensitive skin.

Rating: 4/5

Image: Courtesy The Derma Co

Price
Rs 244
shop here

9 /10

Earth Rhythm Phyto Clear Oil Free Moisturiser

Hydrating your skin whilst healing acne, unclogging pores, balancing sebum production and fading away dark spots is this oil-free moisturizer by Earth Rhythm. It contains Centella asiatica that has madecassoside, aiding in strengthening and soothing compromised skin. It is also formulated with sage extract that lightens the appearance of hyperpigmented spots and horsetail extract that has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that heal acne and the resultant irritation.

Rating: 4.9/5

Image: Courtesy Earth Rhythm

Price
Rs 367
shop here

10 /10

Bioderma Sébium Hydra Moisturizer

The Bioderma Sébium Hydra Moisturizer is an ultra-nourishing care treatment in a tube that intensely moisturises the skin without clogging the pores. It also limits skin tightness, soothes redness and relieves skin inflammation. It makes your skin soft and supple instantly and feels absolutely comfortable on the skin. Its key ingredients include glycerin, ceramides, enoxolone, allantoin and their patented Fluidactiv complex that regulates sebum quality, keeps pores unclogged and prevents the formation of blemishes.

Rating: 4.4/5

Image: Courtesy Bioderma

Price
Rs 1,135
shop here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is an acne-prone skin type?

Answer: If your skin is prone to frequent breakouts, then you have acne-prone skin. This basically means that your pores get clogged easily leading to acne, blackheads and whiteheads.

Question: Are oil-free moisturisers helpful for acne-prone skin?

Answer: Yes. In fact, using an oil-free moisturiser is a must if you have acne-prone skin since it feels light and comfortable on the skin and does not clog pores.

Question: How to cure acne-prone skin naturally?

Answer: Some of the most common ways to cure acne naturally include using a baking soda mask or tea tree oil as a spot treatment, using apple cider vinegar (mixed with water in equal parts) as an astringent, applying green tea, moisturising with aloe vera or exfoliating with a turmeric-based mask.

Question: Can moisturizers remove acne?

Answer: As some studies suggest, moisturisers can help in reducing the signs and symptoms of acne and related skin conditions like redness and irritation. When formulated with skin repairing and acne-fighting ingredients, regular use of a moisturiser does help in improving the condition of your blemishes and acne over time.

Question: What are the ingredients to look for in moisturizers for acne-prone skin?

Answer: Some of the essential ingredients to look for in moisturisers for acne-prone skin are salicylic acid, aloe vera, ceramides, tea tree oil, green tea, apple cider vinegar and niacinamide.

Divya Arora
An old-school at heart with a taste for contemporary finery, Divya believes in making the best of both worlds. She's a happy-go-lucky person who spends her time reading, Zentangling, or binge-watching. Hogging food & dozing off often comes naturally to her. Also, chai!
