The best moisturizers for oily skin that will keep the skin supple and fresh

If your skin is oily, you may resist the idea of moisturising, thinking it would turn your skin greasier. But that’s not true! Moisturising is a primary step to boosting the health of your skin.

It maintains the required water content in your cells which keeps your skin firm and plump. If you avoid moisturisation, your skin may be deprived of the minimal nourishment it deserves.

How to choose the best moisturizers for oily skin?

Wondering how to choose a good moisturizer for oily skin? Well, the market abounds in a variety of oil-free moisturizers which are super hydrating but lightweight and lets your skin breathe and glow. Gel-based formulas get absorbed quickly but don’t leave a greasy residue. When you purchase moisturizers, go through the list of ingredients and the process of formulation. Solutions containing organic extracts and vitamins C and E are safe for any skin type. Look for lotions or creams infused with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

If you prefer homemade recipes, you can mix a few drops of honey as well as lemon juice with gram flour and create a creamy paste. Apply the paste to your face and leave it for 10-15 mins to set in. Once the paste dries, wash it off with warm water and gently pat your skin dry. Multani mitti and clay masks also help cleanse and moisturise oily skin.

Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.

How to use a moisturizer for oily skin?

People with oily skin types should consider applying moisturizer twice a day. Use it once in the morning after washing your face and once before going to bed. You can opt for a facewash for oily skin before that for optimum results. If you want to skip moisturising at night, you may apply a hydrating night serum to rejuvenate your skin.

Here are some of the best moisturizers for oily skin by top skincare brands

