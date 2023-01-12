The best nail art ideas to try right now.
Time to hit the salon! Here are some of the best nail art ideas to try right now, especially if you’re done experimenting with the Hailey Bieber ‘glazed doughnut’ nails. whether it’s a twist on the classic French mani, or a cheeky themed design.
The best nail art ideas to try this January
New year, new nails. This January, we’re all about fresh bursts of energy and colourful flushes. Starting the year on a bright note, our nail art ideas this month embrace classic silhouettes, whilst still remaining playful. There should be no January Blues around here, especially not with this nail art.
Delicate and feminine for the start of the year
A French manicure with an elegant twist
Minimal yet artsy
Embracing the last cool days of the season
Double neon tips
Taking inspiration from art
January Blues, but make it fashion
Colourful and abstract
Flower power into the new year
Keeping it trippy
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.