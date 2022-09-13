The best natural moisturizer for face for soft and dewy skin

Moisturizing is a key step in your skincare routine. So, you should invest in products that are effective and safe for your skin, even if it costs a few extra bucks. Moreover, these slightly more expensive products usually last longer and do not adversely affect the texture of your skin.
Speaking of skin-friendly products, natural moisturizers are quickly making their way into makeup kits and skin care routines. They are free of synthetic additives and chemicals, which is why people are starting to prefer them more these days.
Are natural moisturizers for the face better than other moisturizers?
Now, that’s not a simple question to answer. Yes, natural moisturizers are milder and might not affect your skin adversely. However, not all natural ingredients are suitable for your skin. For instance, those who are allergic to nuts should avoid moisturizers infused with oil extracts from almonds, argan and other nuts. Having said that, several natural moisturizing elements can benefit your skin.
For instance, safflower oil, honey, turmeric, white tea, oats, coconut oil, soy, liquorice and olive oil are some natural ingredients that are great humectants. They lock in moisture to deeply nourish your skin. At the same time, they are antibacterial and anti-inflammatory which ensures that your skin is rash free.
How to choose the best natural moisturizer for the face?
The first thing to keep in mind while choosing any skin care product is the formulation. Many times, certain formulas do not work well with acne-prone, sensitive, very dry or irritated skin. So, check if the ingredients are organic and compatible with your skin type.
Aloe vera, glycerin, turmeric and saffron are some of the elements that are suitable for any skin type and prevent skin irritations. Once you’re sure of the formulation, do a patch test. If the solution doesn’t react, you’re good to go. You can pair it with the best natural face washes for the best results.
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
Here are some of the best natural moisturizers for glowing skin
Best natural moisturizers – turmeric
Best natural moisturizers – aloe vera
Best natural moisturizers – honey
Best natural moisturizers – safflower oil
Best natural moisturizers – coconut
This turmeric-infused aloe vera gel is just what your skin needs after a long day out in the sun. Turmeric kills bacteria that might creep into your skin while the aloe extracts soothe rashes and sunburns. The gel can be applied to your scalp and hair, too, for extra moisturization. Besides, it’s free of parabens, silicones and mineral oils.
Rating: 4.2/5
Treat your skin with the love it deserves with this gentle, hydrating cleanser from SquinCosmetics. The solution is made from glycerin extracted from vegetables and is free of chemical additives. It suits all skin types and can also be applied to your hair.
Rating: 4.3/5
Coconut oil massage is an age-old technique to moisturize and nourish the skin. It’s even better when you use Kama Ayurveda 100% natural extra virgin coconut oil. It deeply nourishes your skin and hair to bring out their natural glow and deliver lasting results. The product is highly recommended for sensitive and dry skin. The brand’s official website also states that it is safe for use on babies.
Rating: 4.5/5
Amp up your skin care routine by incorporating this organic facial oil from Good Vibes. The product is formulated with almond oil, which is known for its nutritious properties. Regular use of the oil will enhance your complexion by removing blemishes, dark spots, acne marks and scars. It also lends your skin a luminous glow.
Rating: 4.1/5
Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation by pampering your skin with KORA Organics’s naturally concocted moisturizer. The solution is packed with unique ingredients like turmeric, marine microalgae and licorice, which prevents inflammation, along with natural oils extracted from rosehip, desert date and maracuja which are beneficial for the skin. This product is a boon to those who’re troubled by dull skin, signs of premature ageing and uneven skin tone.
Rating: 5/5
Polish your skin with the Soultree Refined Radiance Day Cream and look as fresh as a daisy. The formula is infused with 100% organic mogra saffron sourced from Pampora and has a light texture that easily penetrates the skin. The solution is a blend of organic elements like aloe vera, almond oil, Indian ginseng and jasmine extracts that are all skin-friendly and compatible with all skin types.
Rating: 4.1/5
Wake up to youthful-looking skin and start your day on a good note. This natural moisturizer crafted by Paula’s Choice is a powerhouse of antioxidants that’ll rejuvenate your skin and keep you glowing like a diamond. Concocted with 98 percent natural ingredients, this solution softens your skin’s texture by working its magic overnight.
Rating: 4.5/5
The Ayuga facial oil is an amalgamation of 28 herbs, including lotus extracts and kumkumadi, which not only moisturizes the skin from within but also brightens the complexion. If you want flawless, plump and smooth skin, this is the product you need to get your hands on.
Rating: 4.6/5
Boost the health of your skin by giving it a thorough massage with this argan oil-infused organic oil by The Ordinary. It’s great for treating dry, flaky skin and bringing back the lost lustre of your hair. The solution doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals and exudes a natural fragrance. However, it’s not recommended for those who are allergic to nuts.
Rating: 4.5/5
Here’s a nourishing face oil loaded with antioxidants from RAS Luxury Oils. The solution is non-greasy and can be used like a serum. Curated with a fine blend of plant and essential oils, this formula works its way into the layers of your skin to deeply moisturize it, leaving it radiant, supple and smooth.
Rating: 4.9/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can moisturize your skin with natural ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and aloe vera. Another simple home remedy that you might like is a face pack made with oatmeal. Grind a cup of oatmeal into a powder. Mix it with some face cream to make a paste and apply it to your face. Once the solution dries up, wash your face with warm water and pat it dry.
Answer: Yes, indeed! Aloe vera is good to treat dry skin as it prevents itching and has a soothing effect.
Answer: Yes, natural moisturizers are usually safe and gentle on your skin, unless you’re allergic to any of the ingredients.
Answer: Yes, coconut oil acts like a moisturizer and helps soothe rashes and burns. However, it can be greasy and turn your skin oily. Hence, it’s not recommended for oily skin.
Answer: Natural oils extracted from coconut, jojoba, argan nuts, sunflower and rosehip seeds and olives are good for your face.