Discover the best perfumes for both men and women here

The fashion world isn’t the only one blurring the lines of gender conformity. When we’re talking about fragrances, it has always been a space where androgyny roam freely. Unisex perfumes are almost always coupled with the sense of timelessness — therefore making them a staple in anyone’s beauty closet.
Don’t let labels such as “for him” and “pour elle” stave you off of getting a delightful new fragrance. Sometimes, what is traditionally the best perfume for women may work for men as well, and vice versa.
For instance, the scent of The Body Shop’s White Musk perfume oil has always reminded me of all things feminine and motherly – until a friend pointed out that it’s the scent she most attached to the memories of her father. That’s when it struck, that these associations were predetermined in a marketing office somewhere, and should therefore only be taken as suggestions.
So what are the best perfumes for women and men? Read on to find out.
These are the best perfumes for both men and women:
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok, then you’ve probably seen the explosive amount of creators shouting their adoration for this juice. In fact, ever since its release in 2015, this amber floral perfume has only gotten more love from its audience. If a strong sillage and longevity is what you’re looking for, this one’s got an almost eternal staying power to its fragrance. In fact, it is fact so good that back in 2016, the man of the Maison shared in an interview that the Baccarat Rouge 540 may be one of his best works yet.
Whether you’re one for signature scents, or currently harbouring a perfume collection, this is one perfume you’d want to experience at least once.
Notes include: saffron, jasmine, amber wood, ambergris, fir resin, and cedar
Ladies, do not miss out on this Paco Rabanne creation. Although this fragrance is relatively new to the market (it was launched back in 2021), it has quickly got into heavy rotation — especially on days when the sun seems to blaze endlessly. Thanks to the citrus, vanilla and lavender blend, you will stay smelling fresh all day long.
Don’t just take it from me. According to their press release, the brand has dabbled in neurosciences, algorithmic tools, and artificial intelligence to arrive to Phantom. The aim was to find a scent that triggers a feel-good sensation in our brain, and suffice it to say, the fizzy goodness does put a smile on the face.
Notes include: Lavender, lemon, apple, smoke, patchouli, vanilla, and vetiver
However, if lavender is a note you tend to avoid in perfume, then it’s time to check out Penhaligon’s Quercus. If you see the blend of notes below, you’ll find this to be the perfect concoction for Malaysia’s nonstop summer. While the Phantom offers a lightweight, effervescent aroma, the Quercus is the opposite of a citrus overdose. The oakmoss and cardamom add a green and spicy nuance to the fragrance, resulting in a more complex bouquet. Bottled in an understated flacon, you might not want to underestimate this eau de cologne — even Princess Diana had worn a perfume from this house.
Notes include: Lemon, lime, bergamot, Mandarin orange, lily-of-the-valley, cardamom, jasmine, oakmoss, galbanum, sandalwood, musk, and amber
There’s a reason why this is considered by many to be their winter fragrance — the heady scent envelopes you in a veil of comfort. Perfect for nights both in and out, this Replica perfume also works on rainy days to provide you with an olfactory kind of warmth. Launched back in 2015, with Marie Salamgne as the nose behind this creation, By the Fireplace has continued to be beloved by both men and women, thanks to the aromatic impression it leaves.
Notes include: Vanilla, balsam, cashmeran, chestnut, juniper, cloves, pink pepper, orange blossom
Last but definitely not least, the nonchalant fruity blend from Jo Malone London is always a safe bet for anyone. Whenever you’re looking to make a bigger splash, this fragrance house has always designed their perfumes with curation in mind – so you can play perfumer with another Jo Malone London creation. However, the Blackberry & Bay symphony is completed with a spicy flourish from the bay leaf. Despite having only two ingredients starring its label, the fragrance also features more notes to emphasise its distinctive scent construction.
Notes include: Blackberry, bay leaf, grapefruit, cedar, vetiver, and floral notes
Featured and hero image credit: Rae Wallis on Unsplash