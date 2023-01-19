9 best sunscreens for sensitive skin that should be in your daily rotation

For years, people believed sunscreens to be harsh, greasy, and pore-clogging and not something that people with sensitive skin should use. However, that is not true. While sunscreen formulations have changed with time, so has the knowledge. The truth is, sunscreen should be used by everyone every single day irrespective of their skin type, even if it is sensitive. All you need to do is find the correct formula.
For how your sensitive skin might also be prone to excessive dryness or acne, the distinctive formulations go further deep making it imperative for you to pick your product wisely. For instance, while the Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF is a great pick for dry and sensitive skin, the Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream is best suited for highly sensitive, irritated skin. Using a sunscreen that’s not meant for your skin (much like any other skincare product) may further harm your skin.
So, how does one decide which sunscreen is right for their skincare collection? Keep scrolling to know more.
How to choose the best sunscreen for sensitive skin?
The best sunscreen for sensitive skin is usually a mineral (physical) sunscreen. Formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, a mineral sunscreen forms a protective layer on your skin that does not let the sun rays pass through your body, and deflects them instead. Since there is no absorption of heat or the ingredients into the skin, they are considered a safe choice for people with sensitive skin.
Additionally, look for the sunscreen texture — creamy texture for dry and sensitive skin and gel-based texture for acne-prone skin. You may consider other key ingredients in the formulation. For instance, hydrating and soothing elements like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, and skin-repairing components including vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramides and vitamin B5 can further add to the effectiveness of your sunscreen.
Furthermore, ensure that your sunscreen (like any other skincare essential) must also be devoid of chemicals, parabens, dyes, alcohol and fragrances in its formulation. Opt for a sunscreen that’s hypoallergenic, non-pore clogging and dermatologically tested. Aim to choose a formula that has mild yet effective ingredients.
And now that you know what to look for in sunscreen for sensitive skin, take a look at some of the best that won’t trigger a reaction.
Here are the best sunscreens for sensitive skin today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion
- Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream
- Cetaphil Sun Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen
- CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
- Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF 50+ Sunscreen
- Ultrasun Ultra Sensitive SPF 50+ Very High Protection
- Blue Lizard Australian Mineral Sunscreen
- Avène VHP Sunscreen Spray
- Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid
A sunscreen for sensitive skin that comes with a broad-spectrum SPF 50, the Positively Mineral Sunscreen Lotion by Aveeno provides natural sun protection at its best. It contains naturally sourced zinc oxide along with the nourishment of oats. It has a lightweight feel with an oil free finish making it safe and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. It is non-comedogenic and free from parabens, phthalates and fragrances.
Image: Courtesy Aveeno
RM 100
With Aloe arborescens leaf extract as its key ingredient, the Cosrx Sun Cream is a sunblock that feels like a moisturiser. Apart from preventing the skin from sun damage, it also aims at soothing and hydrating your skin deeply. It is super lightweight, non-greasy and leaves no white cast behind. It is infused with SPF 50+/PA+++ that provides complete protection from UV rays.
Image: Courtesy Cosrx
Providing advanced sun protection with SPF 50 is the Cetaphil sunscreen that nourishes sensitive skin while providing a chemical-free sun protection. It has a Microbiome gentle formula that locks in the moisture to keep the skin hydrated along with vitamin E that acts as an antioxidant protecting the skin from environmental stressors and free-radical damage. It is a non-comedogenic, ultra lightweight formula that blends easily into the skin without leaving a greasy residue or any white cast.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
RM 155
With broad-spectrum SPF 50 in its make, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen for the body is formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. It forms a protective layer on the skin to reflect the damaging sun rays without causing any irritation to your skin. It also contains three essential ceramides that aid in restoring the natural skin barrier to lock in the moisture. It is best suited for sensitive skin types.
Image: Courtesy CeraVe
RM 68
The Bioderma Photoderm Crème Sunscreen provides optimum protection from the harmful UV rays. This face sunscreen for sensitive skin works by activating the skin’s natural defences and protecting from cellular damage and premature ageing. It has a creamy yet non-greasy texture which makes it best suited for dry and sensitive skin. It is a non-comedogenic, water-resistant and fragrance free product that does not leave any white cast.
Image: Courtesy Bioderma
Offering long lasting protection from sun with just one application the Ultrasun Ultra Sensitive 50+ Very High Protection is formulated without any oils, perfumes, emulsifiers or preservatives. With SPF 50+ this sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays and is ideal for even the most sensitive skin prone to allergies.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
RM 135
The Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen for sensitive skin is developed by dermatologists with SPF 50+ and zinc oxide. It does not include any skin-irritating ingredients of chemical sunscreens and is also made without parabens and fragrances. It provides a broad-spectrum protection from damaging sun rays without harming the skin in any way.
Image: Courtesy Blue Lizard
RM 121
Spray sunscreens are one of the best ways to reapply sunscreen throughout the day and the Avène Very High Protection Spray with SPF 50+ makes for a great choice. Best suited for sensitive skin, it prevents your skin from sun damage efficiently. Along with titanium dioxide, the formula also has the Avène Thermal Spring Water with soothing and anti-irritating properties. This sunscreen for sensitive skin feels weightless and non-greasy on the skin.
Image: Courtesy Avène
RM 145
The Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid is an ultra lightweight sunscreen that feels gentle and comfortable on the skin. Formulated with the Invisible Shield technology, it forms a preventive veil on the skin with an invisible, barely there finish. It’s an oil-free formula that’s safe for sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, everyone (even people with sensitive skin) should use sunscreen every day throughout the year.
Answer: Yes, the Neutrogena Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 60+ is designed specifically for people with sensitive skin.
Answer: Sunscreens can have a negative impact on your skin if you aren’t using one that’s specifically meant for your skin type. For instance, physical (or mineral) sunscreens are a better and safer choice for sensitive skin. Additionally, consulting your dermatologist, before buying any skincare product if you have sensitive skin is essential.
Answer: No, chemical sunscreens can have side effects on sensitive skin as the chemicals present in them can further irritate your skin.