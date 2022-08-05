Nine best under eye masks to brighten and firm up the area

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but your under-eyes tell a whole different story. For the best skin, use these best under eye masks to eradicate those zombie-like glare.
Dehydration, late nights, or too much sleep? Yep, your under-eyes will tell them all — especially through the dreaded under-eye circles.
For many, the quickest solution is to slap on some concealer and pray for the best, but there’s only so much makeup can hide. The fragile skin surrounding the eye area gives pretty much everything away, and for this, a little help in the form of masks is always useful, regardless of what your concerns are. And because of how fragile this area is, it’s going to be the first zone on your face to show signs of ageing. To avoid premature ageing, make it a habit to hydrate the area.
These convenient, easy-to-apply masks are a joy for tired, stressed-out eyes, and can do more than eye creams in a shorter span of time, with ingredients that are specially formulated to brighten, firm, and hydrate all at once. Doesn’t hurt that some of these are pretty darn chic too.
From pre-date preps and hangovers to a mellow girls’ night in, here are the best under-eye masks for every concern and occasion.
Below are 9 best under-eye masks to try for brighter eyes:
- Sarah Chapman Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask
- Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye
- Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitaliser
- 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask
- Verso Reviving Eye Mask
- Mimi Luzon 24K Pure Gold Eye Treatment
- Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
- KNC Star Eye Mask
As one of London’s most sought-after facialist with an A-list celebrity waiting list, Sarah Chapman knows a thing or two about reviving fatigued skin. Her uniquely shaped Tri-ocular mask doesn’t just treat the tired, crepey bits under your eyes, but also all critical areas around the entire contour with a complex of advanced actives alongside her famous stem cell technology. The all-round mask instantly depuffs and brightens dark under-eye circles, while lifting and hydrating the brow bone, eyelids and crow’s feet.
If you’re one of those who rarely make your eight-hours-a-night dreams come true, this eye mask is your cheat code to faking a good rest. With a commitment to plant-based ingredients and a passion for science, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas formulated hers with powerful ingredients like Hydrolized Silk Protein for hydration, Matrixyl 3000 for a boost of collagen, and other peptides and plant extracts to plump and soothe the delicate eye area, leaving you wide-eyed and ready for the day ahead.
Infused with the famous Advanced Night Repair technology, these serum-soaked babies are fast absorbing and stay put on your face all night to infuse your peepers with 20 times more of the brand’s hydrating and rejuvenating formula. To maintain maximum potency and freshness, the serum is contained in a liquid chamber which can be released right before you apply the mask. Expect to wake up with your fine lines ironed out, as well as more luminous and rested eyes.
This eye-care routine is a two-step situation which may be a lot to ask for some, but it’s a small price to pay for brighter eyes. Formulated with a more concentrated version of Chanel’s signature Le Lift ingredient, alongside a potent vitamin complex, this serum’s targeted formula helps reduce the look of dark circles and fine lines. Bonus points for the roll-on tube — which means you get a little massage as you apply it —and the “Chanel” branded gel patches, which seal the serum into your skin in the chicest way possible.
Got a last-minute date you need to zhush up quickly for? This eye mask includes potent ingredients like rose, pomegranate seed cell culture, and yeast protein that’s high in amino acids, peptides, and proteins. A quick 15-minute session as you get dressed is all it takes to quickly hydrate, brighten, and nourish the under eye for healthier and more illuminated skin. Use before makeup so your concealer goes on super smooth.
Retinol might a powerful anti-aging compound, but it can also be irritating for some, more so under the eyes. For this, Verso has infused its famous Retinol 8 — a stabilised Vitamin A complex that’s eight times more effective but half as irritative — to its hydrogel eye mask, making it easier for those looking to minimise the signs of aging. When used weekly, the retinol complex boosts the skin’s natural production of collagen, speeding up the rejuvenation process so you’ll never end up with crepey, sagging under-eye skin.
What screams bougie louder than plastering a 24K gold leaf foil over the bottom of your eyes? Not much else, really. Long a beacon of hope for celebrities looking to get their game face on before red carpet events, aesthetician Mimi Luzon and her coveted ‘24K Pure Gold’ treatment took over the world — and Instagram — for its sheer ostentatiousness. While there’s no real benefits of putting gold on your skin (the molecules are too big to penetrate the skin’s surface), the Corrective Anti-Wrinkle Mask that you apply beneath it has peach extract, red tea and hyaluronic acid to soothe redness and restore moisture. For maximum flex, use with her new 24k Pure Gold Lip Treatment.
Like cold cucumber slices, but better. These energising and super refreshing gel patches are soaked in a nutrient-dense blend of aloe, chamomile, and allantoin to soften and soothe the delicate area, while glycerin and hydrolyzed collagen deliver a quick moisture boost to combat sunken eyes. There’s also caffeine and arnica to erase dark circles after those late nights. Because these patches are innately cooling, we recommend stashing them in the fridge to further up the chill factor before in the morning.
Besides turning everyone into anime rock stars, these shooting star-shaped eye masks are chockfull of the good stuff for your under-eyes, from wrinkle-busting retinol to a concoction of collagen, licorice root extract, and hyaluronic acid that brightens, plumps, and moisturizes. Its adorable shape isn’t just good for the ‘gram, they’re also indicators to ensure optimum application; simply ensure the star sits on top your crows feet, and its trail of light lies beneath your eyes to properly impart all its serum-y goodness.
Featured and hero images credit: Patchology/Instagram
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.