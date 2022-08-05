Nine best under eye masks to brighten and firm up the area

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but your under-eyes tell a whole different story. For the best skin, use these best under eye masks to eradicate those zombie-like glare.

Dehydration, late nights, or too much sleep? Yep, your under-eyes will tell them all — especially through the dreaded under-eye circles.

For many, the quickest solution is to slap on some concealer and pray for the best, but there’s only so much makeup can hide. The fragile skin surrounding the eye area gives pretty much everything away, and for this, a little help in the form of masks is always useful, regardless of what your concerns are. And because of how fragile this area is, it’s going to be the first zone on your face to show signs of ageing. To avoid premature ageing, make it a habit to hydrate the area.

These convenient, easy-to-apply masks are a joy for tired, stressed-out eyes, and can do more than eye creams in a shorter span of time, with ingredients that are specially formulated to brighten, firm, and hydrate all at once. Doesn’t hurt that some of these are pretty darn chic too.

From pre-date preps and hangovers to a mellow girls’ night in, here are the best under-eye masks for every concern and occasion.

Below are 9 best under-eye masks to try for brighter eyes: