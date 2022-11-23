Black Friday deals: The best beauty buys to grab now

Whether it’s last-minute Christmas shopping or you just want to take advantage of a good deal, these Black Friday deals are the ones to check out.
Before you head into our top recommendations for this festive season, check out these limited-edition beauty gift ideas for Christmas 2022. We’ve also rounded up all the Black Friday deals (aside from beauty) for your ease.
Black Friday comes only once a year. So if you have been eyeing a big-ticket item, now is the time to grab it—especially now that some of them are offering up to 50 percent off.
However, if you’re not at all fazed by these top-of-the-line beauty offerings, it is perhaps time for you to check your stash and see which staples are due for a re-up. In certain cases, not only are these items discounted, but some are also offered in value sets that give you even more bang for your buck.
Even if you’re not shopping for yourself, do the smart thing and shop early for your friends and family’s birthdays.
We are also including tools that will absolutely elevate your beauty and wellness routine. Whether you are fighting soreness after a tough workout or fine lines, these gadgets are going to work wonderfully well with your favourite products. Think massage tools, hair styling tools, and LED-powered gizmos. Though these may sound exorbitant, these Black Friday deals slash the price down to a more agreeable price.
Featured and hero images: Unsplash
The best beauty buys with Black Friday deals:
- Dr Dennis Gross Merry, Smooth & Bright
- La Mer The Renewal Oil
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Holiday Limited Edition
- Foreo UFO 2 Facial Treatment Device
- Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Contouring Compact
- Guerlain Meteorites Base Primer
- Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye
- Natasha Denona Biba Palette
- Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Bronze Seduction Eyeshadow Palette
- Lancome Idole Le Grand Eau de Parfum
- GHD Platinum+ Professional Smart Styler Gift Set
- Fur Skincare Fur Oil
- Maison Margiela When the Rain Stops
- Theragun Therabody Pro
RM 2550
Packaged together in a value set, this set features DRx Spectralite FaceWare Pro LED Face Mask, Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum, and the Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum.
Aside from the smash hit products, you’re going to achieve clinical results thanks to the light therapy device, which claims to have acne-fighting and wrinkle-reducing power.
RM 1100
Upgrade your skincare and makeup preparation by including this makeup artists’ favourite. Chockfull of botanical oils, the bi-phase oil instantly floods the skin with hydration. Add this to your foundation for a head-turning glow, or use it in your skincare routine to plump up the skin.
RM 962
This festive season, Sunday Riley has blessed us with a jumbo size of the crowd-favourite lactic acid treatment. The high-potency formula has proven to rapidly exfoliate the skin without causing unsightly irritation. If you’re looking to eradicate dullness, lines, and uneven skin texture, this is the treatment to try.
RM 1699
Perfect for all skin types, the UFO 2 is going to be the crown jewel of your skincare shelf. The Swedish device is equipped with cutting-edge technology such as ultra-fast warming and cooling, T-Sonic pulsations, and 8 LED lights. With 12 Korean-inspired face masks to choose from, there will be options for everyone, no matter your skincare needs.
RM 475
Powders over at Tom Ford Beauty are absolutely immaculate, and even more so when it’s the baked formula. This contouring palette offers just that, with buildable coverage so that you can choose the intensity. Equipped with a blush, bronzer, and highlighter, the Soleil Contouring Compact is a wonderful palette for those on the go.
RM 348
Grow your primer stash by adding this opulent base primer to your collection. Formulated with Guerlain’s signature Stardust Technology, the primer promises to boost the skin’s radiance while smoothening the complexion. It also has a colour-correcting element, so you can go lighter with your foundation and concealer steps. Finally, the Meteorites Base Perfecting Pearls Primer also combats oiliness while maintaining a healthy glow.
RM 285
The Prisme Libre Loose Powder has been around for decades, and it’s definitely here to stay. If you have yet to experience this ultra-fine powder, then you are in for a treat. Although it claims to leave a velvety matte finish, it also imbues a gentle halo to the skin while blurring imperfections. One of Givenchy’s most iconic contributions to the beauty sphere, it arrives in six correcting and brightening tones that add a veil of luminosity to every skin tone.
RM 539
Let’s face it: eye creams can be pretty expensive—especially those that are powered by ingredients specifically targeted to address concerns such as crow’s feet, puffiness, dark circles, and loss of firmness. Promising to deliver visible results in as little as seven days, the eye cream can be used night and day to maximise the benefits.
RM 605
Natasha Denona eyeshadow formulations are hailed as one of the best in the industry. 15 Creamy mattes and scintillating metallics in shades of mauves, burgundies, and browns make up this must-have palette. For those who have yet to enjoy the quality of Natasha Denona palettes, the Biba palette is a great starting point.
Another top-notch eyeshadow formulations and colour schemes come from the house of Pat McGrath. With 10 curated shades to build your eye look around, the palette features opaque mattes, opulent shimmers, and a delicious duochrome. Perfect for both day and night, this is where you would want to start if you are beginning your Pat McGrath eyeshadow collection.
RM 610
Due for an all-new perfume? Then look no further than one of Lancome’s latest release: the Idole Le Grand EDP. Infused with notes of rose, jasmine, and chypre, the perfumer made it a point to use sustainably-sourced ingredient to bottle up this delicious scent.
RM 1445
Gift your loved ones (or yourself) the gift of gorgeous hair. The GHD Platinum+ hair straightener is not your typical hair tool. Fitted with Ultra-Zone predictive technology and infinity sensors, the hair straightener allows for superior styling while doing away with extreme heat damage—no matter your hair type. The plates used also can result in 70 percent stronger hair, two times the colour protection, and 75 percent more shine. Additionally, the set comes with a paddle brush for added smoothness and shine.
RM 260
Your hair aren’t the only follicles that need tender loving care. Take advantage of the Black Friday sales and add this unconventional oil to your routine. Specifically formulated for pubic hair and skin, the oil is a blend of lightweight oils that soften hair and clear pores to result in fewer ingrowns and healthier skin. Especially necessary for those that shave and wax routinely, the Fur Oil conditions hair and skin to soothe and smooth everything it touches.
RM 565
Unique perfumes are truly hard to come by. If you are one to appreciate scents found in nature, then When the Rain Stops is going to be the star of your fragrance collection. Reminiscent of petrichor (a smell that often accompanies the first rain after a long window of warm, dry weather), the fresh scent captures that rare moment in a bottle. Created through a bright combination of aquatic accord, rose petal, bergamot oil, and patchouli, this perfume will have you standing out in a crowd.
RM 2750
Last, but certainly not least, we have the Therabody Pro, a massage tool that will assuage any unpleasant sensations after a long workout. Touted as the world’s best massage device, it claims to decrease muscle soreness and fatigue, tensions and knots, pain and discomfort while speeding up recovery and increasing mobility. It also connects to your phone via the Therabody app for personalised routines, and comes with six attachments to truly personalise your treatment.