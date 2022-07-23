Lather on these lush body serums to keep dry skin at bay

There’s a reason “body serum” is all the rage on social media these days: it can elevate your body-care routine (think: super-hydrated, glowing skin) with a little extra effort. But, before you ask, “What’s the purpose of using a body serum and a body moisturiser?” read on because you might fall in love with the idea.
What is a body serum?
This product essentially goes beyond regular cream moisturising. It’s like a face serum, is filled with high-performance actives and ingredients that profoundly hydrate skin. Depending on the serum, it may contain plant extracts, minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants.
Benefits of using a body serum
This product, when combined with the correct active ingredients, may treat and help target a variety of skin concerns. They can aid with anti-aging, wrinkle reduction, wound healing, damage repair, skin hydration, and acne and scar prevention. Consider the serum to be treating any concerns, and the moisturiser to be locking it in and simply hydrating.
A moisturising body serum containing AHAs will naturally exfoliate the skin, leaving it radiant with a natural glow. A serum rich in antioxidants will protect your skin from harmful free radicals while also reducing the signs of ageing. A serum designed to intensely hydrate the skin will contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
How to use this product?
Using this does not imply you should forego your regular body moisturiser. Apply a body serum to dry skin after washing, and then follow with your moisturiser once it has absorbed. According to experts, search for serums that address your issues, whether they be ageing skin, pigmentation, or dullness – whatever an ingredient does for your face, it will also do for your body. Experts say that using this product with antioxidants like vitamin C can help reduce free radical damage. Alpha hydroxy acids, such as lactic and salicylic acid, are excellent for brightening and smoothing skin, whilst hyaluronic acid plumps and moisturises.
Scroll through for the best body serums
A rich, creamy serum with 10x vitamin E benefit that repairs the skin barrier and prevents collagen breakdown. It works towards replenishing the critical moisture levels of the skin by healing dryness and rebuilding a foundation for lustrous skin.
Rating: 4.6/5
It’s tea-time for your skin, it deserves a break too! Joy Relaxing Green Tea Refreshing & Hydrating Body Serum Lotion features a combination of natural extracts like green tea, coriander, bergamot, chamomile, hyaluronic acid, multi-vitamins and bisabolol that leaves the skin glowing and radiant for a very long time.
Rating: 4.8/5
Brillare Happiness Body Serum is a 100% natural body oil serum that will give your skin that deep nourishment and elevate your mood. This body serum is enriched with orange which uplifts your mood and improves skin texture by promoting skin clarity, radiance and smoothness. It also contains bergamot which reduces stress and provides antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, and vitamin C rich lemon which provides antioxidants, exfoliating, anti-fungal and antimicrobial effects. This serum moisturises and nourishes the skin, strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and boosts your mood with the power of aromatherapy.
Rating: 4.7/5
Intensely moisturise and brighten your skin tone with the Garnier Bright Complete Moisturizing Serum-In Lotion. The lightweight moisturising lotion not only lightens dark spots but the UV filters in the body lotion also protect your skin from sun damage. The unique serum-in-lotion is the perfect all-season lotion for healthy and hydrated skin without the stickiness.
Rating: 4.2/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Serums have a higher concentration of active molecules than lotions and creams, and because of this, they provide better results in a shorter period of time. They are good for the body since they brighten, moisturise, and exfoliate your skin, and they are an upgrade over your typical lotions and creams.
Answer: Body serums, like facial serums, offer active ingredients to address specific issues such as dry skin or dull skin, whereas standard body lotions and creams are primarily used to provide hydration.
Answer: Yes, you can mix body serum with body lotion. Apply a body serum to dry skin after washing, and then follow with your moisturiser once it has absorbed.
Answer: No, you do not need to wash off body serums since they absorb into the skin soon after application.
Answer: Yes. Apply a body serum to dry skin after washing, and then follow with your moisturiser once it has absorbed.