Catching up with Paul Percival of the award-winning haircare brand Percy & Reed

We speak to Paul Percival about his inspiration to create haircare, products he personally recommends for Malaysian weather, and Percy & Reed’s plans for 2022.

If you love haircare as much as we do, you’ve probably got a couple of their products sitting in your shower. Personally, we’re big fans of the brand’s best-selling No-Fuss Fabulousness Dry Shampoo. So we were thrilled when we got to catch up with Paul Percival himself, the co-founder of Percy & Reed.

The brand was created by Percival and Adam Reed, two of London‘s leading hairdressers. With decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge, Percival and Reed opened their first Percy & Reed salon in 2007 on Great Portland Street in London’s iconic West End. Four years later, the duo began creating their own haircare formulas for sale.

Paul Percival.

The haircare brand went global and launched with Sephora in Asia in 2013– the beginning of Malaysia’s love story with Percy & Reed! And while 2020 proved to be the most challenging year for all businesses, Percy & Reed took the opportunity to rebrand, introducing a new look made with recyclable packaging.

Percy & Reed celebrates a decade of haircare this year. More than just a birthday, the brand celebrates 10 years of success extending to 100 awards globally, a presence in over 20 countries, and even the recent launch of its first 100% plastic-free product; the All Lathered Up Cleansing Shampoo Bar.

Prestige Malaysia quickly catches up with Paul “Percy” Percival himself as he gives us a glimpse of his professional life as the co-founders of one of the most beloved haircare brands in the world.