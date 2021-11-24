Catching up with Paul Percival of the award-winning haircare brand Percy & Reed

We speak to Paul Percival about his inspiration to create haircare, products he personally recommends for Malaysian weather, and Percy & Reed’s plans for 2022.
If you love haircare as much as we do, you’ve probably got a couple of their products sitting in your shower. Personally, we’re big fans of the brand’s best-selling No-Fuss Fabulousness Dry Shampoo. So we were thrilled when we got to catch up with Paul Percival himself, the co-founder of Percy & Reed.
The brand was created by Percival and Adam Reed, two of London‘s leading hairdressers. With decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge, Percival and Reed opened their first Percy & Reed salon in 2007 on Great Portland Street in London’s iconic West End. Four years later, the duo began creating their own haircare formulas for sale.
The haircare brand went global and launched with Sephora in Asia in 2013– the beginning of Malaysia’s love story with Percy & Reed! And while 2020 proved to be the most challenging year for all businesses, Percy & Reed took the opportunity to rebrand, introducing a new look made with recyclable packaging.
Percy & Reed celebrates a decade of haircare this year. More than just a birthday, the brand celebrates 10 years of success extending to 100 awards globally, a presence in over 20 countries, and even the recent launch of its first 100% plastic-free product; the All Lathered Up Cleansing Shampoo Bar.
Prestige Malaysia quickly catches up with Paul “Percy” Percival himself as he gives us a glimpse of his professional life as the co-founders of one of the most beloved haircare brands in the world.
When I was younger, I helped at my mum’s local hair salon, and it stemmed from there. I became fascinated with haircare products and what they could do to someone’s hair and how they can improve or change a look.
Yes! When working in the salon I knew there was a need for a product range that did exactly what I needed and wanted. I knew the best way to get this was by starting a haircare brand.
Lots of research and constant awareness of what’s happening in the industry. We have a team that will focus on finding inspiration from the latest trends or consumer behaviours and will look to develop and create products to find a solution.
This is a tough one! The I Need A Hero! Wonder Balm Hair Primer is a firm favourite, it’s an essential product for styling. Also, the Smooth, Sealed & Sensational No Oil Oil, it’s brilliant for adding shine to the hair and preventing frizz.
When hair is wet you can start to control frizz and lock out humidity. Our Wonder Balm Hair Primer has up to 72 hours of high humidity protection and preps and primes your hair, sealing the cuticle in readiness for all styling products and techniques. Using an oil such as the I Need A Hero! Wonder Treatment Oil will deeply nourish, control frizz and split ends and leave your hair silky shiny and oh-so-soft.
World domination! We will continue to launch products that we know our consumers will love and that we feel they’ll need in their hair care regimen. We will also be exploring more of a link directly with professionals and encouraging salons and stylists to use our fantastic product range.
(All images by Percy & Reed)