Celebrate Earth Day 2022 with these eco-friendly beauty products

Happy Earth Day, Earthlings! Today, we celebrate the 52nd iteration of the day, themed ‘Invest in Our Planet’. It’s all about improving the climate while simultaneously growing green and profitable businesses for us to propel into the future more sustainably.

In recent years, the word “sustainability” has seen exponential growth in terms of its usage. But what does it really entail in our day-to-day activities?

“Sustainability” has never been totally about forsaking worldly pleasures, but it acts more as a reminder for us to consume with the planet in mind and more consciously. This year’s Earth Day theme captures the essence of that thought perfectly. For businesses and corporations to take the green leap, they must first see the demand. Our job on the consumer end is to prove to them just that.

In the global beauty industry, brands have been venturing into the space for over the past decade. Josie Maran, model-turned-businesswoman kickstarted her eco-conscious eponymous beauty line back in 2009 — one of the earliest Western beauty lines to follow that approach. Now, brands that feature eco-friendly beauty goodies are widely available, thus creating the space to allow for more people to make the change.

From exploring eco-friendly packaging to nixing micro-plastics from their product formulations, consumers can now have even greater access to green alternatives to their favourite skincare and cosmetics goods – all thanks to the constant technological advancements and scientific discoveries that are being made.

However, if you’re new to the school of thought, or simply want to expand your eco-friendly beauty repertoire, we’ve got that covered! From your shower needs to fragrances to covet, these are the must-haves if you’re considering making the switch. These also make for great gifts if you’ve got planet-loving friends in your circle.

Eco-friendly beauty products to include into your self-care routine: