Celebrating 40 years of luxury skincare Clé de Peau Beauté

Founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science, Clé de Peau Beauté has long held its position as Japan’s number one luxury beauty brand. In perpetual pursuit of radiance and bold aspirations for the future, three new Global Brand Ambassadors from across the globe have been chosen to represent a new chapter for the brand.

American actresses Dakota Fanning and Diana Silvers, as well as English actress Ella Balinska, were selected not only for their ability to embody the characteristics of the brand’s DNA – intelligent and uncompromising – but they also represent a global community of women who possesses an innate radiance that makes each one unique.

In a special media reveal, Dakota Fanning shared her thoughts on joining the Clé de Peau Beauté family, “It’s an honour – not just to be asked to represent such a distinguished luxury brand but also to take on this role with talented women like Ella and Diana. I’ve always been a fan of Clé de Peau Beauté products and I share the brand’s belief about the importance of embracing and celebrating your unique and individual strengths.”

Diana Silvers added, “Clé de Peau Beauté is a brand with such a rich story, and what really resonates with me is their pursuit of excellence. They’re always seeking to innovate and evolve, and I’ve seen how that results in such high-quality products designed with women’s individual strengths in mind.”

Ella Balinska responded, “What really speaks to me about the brand is that it champions high-quality products and a global philanthropic mission that empowers girls to find their voice through education.”

The actors will make their first commercial appearance in January 2022 in a campaign shot by celebrity photographer and director Cliff Watts. Over the course of 2022, Clé de Peau Beauté will present exciting new products and collections to celebrate this special year and to demonstrate their commitment to always striving for ultimate Radiance and perfection.

The first special reveal is the limited-edition Key Radiance Care collection in collaboration with French illustrator duo, Kerascoët, which comprises artists Marie Pommepuy and Sébastien Cosset. Full of femininity and sophistication, their watercolour-inspired art uses flowers, plants and curved lines to symbolise the formulas and their benefits.

(Main image: Clé de Peau Beauté’s 40th anniversary limited-edition Key Radiance Care collection)